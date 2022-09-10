Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom with fighters Savannah Marshall (left) and Claressa Shields (right) in London. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Shalom, CEO of Boxxer, was set to host an historic night of boxing at London’s O2 arena by showcasing the first ever all-female card in the UK - topped by Hartlepool’s Marshall and her quest to become undisputed middleweight champion of the world.

Marshall and Shields have a rivalry embed in the sport stretching back over a decade.

But that rivalry has now been put on hold after the British Boxing Board of Control made the decision to postpone the show as the nation continues to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

And Shalom has revealed when speaking with Boxxer and Sky Sports that a new date is set to be agreed, once again in London, next month.

“I think this sport in particular is more difficult than anything else,” explained Shalom.

“Obviously you train for eight to 10 weeks with brutal, brutal camps. Then you’re making weight and then you’re hearing the uncertainty [on Thursday]. It’s been a torrid time for the fighters.

“But ultimately they were all very respectful of the decision. They’ve reacted extremely well in very difficult circumstances. I’m very proud of them all.

“They know the night will be a lot bigger. This was meant to be a celebration for women’s sport and a night of entertainment. We’re not going to get that, but we respect the board's decision.

“In any other situation we’d be devastated about the event but some things are more important,” Boxxer’s CEO added.

“The board had to make a decision. They followed the Premier League and we sit here and we talk with fighters who are obviously devastated but we do have a new date.

“We’re looking at October 15 back at the O2. Ultimately it’s a difficult weekend this weekend, but there are more important things and that’s where our respects are right now.”

Shalom went on to acknowledge the efforts made by the O2 in London to help with a speedy resolution to the postponement, with Marshall’s wait to challenge for the undisputed crown now set to take place next month.

“There are huge financial implications for everyone involved but luckily the O2 have supported us as well,” revealed Shalom.

“They’ve moved things around and given us the earliest possible date to put on the show and to make sure all the fighters do get their opportunities. So not all is lost.

“But right now I think everyone’s minds are elsewhere and that’s what we’re thinking about.”

Multi-weight undisputed champion, and two-time Olympic gold medallist, Shields took to social media following the decision by the British Boxing Board of Control and admits she understands why the fight was postponed.

“What can I say. I was 159 pounds today, I was mentally and physically ready for tomorrow,” Shields wrote on Friday.