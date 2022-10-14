After years of build up and rivalry between the two fighters, the explosive showdown to become the undisputed World Middleweight Champion will take place on Saturday, October 15, at London’s O2 Arena.

A large contingent of fans from Hartlepool and the North East are due to be in the crowd.

Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields during a Boxxer media workout on a boat on the River Thames. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

But for all those who can’t be there, here is the lowdown on how to follow the fight and everything else you need to know.

What channels is the fight being shown on?

Viewers can watch the big fight on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena channels.

Sky Sports Main Event is a subscription based channel while Arena is pay per view.

Sky Sports customers can also live stream the bout via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices as part of their subscription.

A Sky Sports Day Pass is available via NOW TV for £11.99.

Got a Sky subscription but not for Sky Sports? Then you will still be able to watch the fight at no additional cost on Sky Showcase.

What time does the fight start?

TV coverage starts from 7.30pm but the arena is also hosting an extensive undercard of all-female bouts.

Marshall and Shields are expected to enter the ring at around 10pm for their clash.

Earlier in the day, Sky Sports Arena viewers can watch all the build up with their weigh in at 10am and 1pm, Gloves Are Off verbal sparring at 10.30am and 2.30pm and Behind the Ropes into the background of their rivalry at noon and 12.30pm.

What is on the line?

Aside from the bragging rights, Savannah is defending her WBO middleweight title belt which she won in October 2020.

Shields meanwhile currently holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF, and The Ring female middleweight title belts.

What is the background to their rivalry?

Marshall and Shields have been on a collision course ever since Savannah beat Shields – her only loss – during the world amateur championships in China in 2012 which Savannah went on to win.

In recent years they have increasingly clashed online and in person at fights, taunting each other, with each relishing meeting in the ring again.

Who odds are the bookies giving?

There is very little between the two fighters with William Hill giving 11/10 on a Savannah victory and Shields a slight favourite at 5/6.