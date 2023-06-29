Crews-Dezurn and Marshall headline Boxxer’s ‘All Or Nothing’ show at Manchester’s AO Arena this weekend as Hartlepool’s Marshall once again goes in search of undisputed glory.

And as fight week ramped up, so too did the war of words between the two at Thursday’s press conference as Crews-Dezurn sounded off on Marshall and how far she is willing to go in order to defeat the North East fighter and retain her crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To insult me and say the only hope I have to win is coming in reckless – don’t project on me. That’s what you hope I do because that’s the only way you think you can beat me,” Crews-Dezurn said.

Franchon Crews-Dezurn meets Savannah Marshall for the undisputed super middleweight title in Manchester. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“I’m better than you, I’m more diverse than you.

“You’ve never had competition over here in the UK and since we always bring up Claressa [Shields], because that’s your secret place in your mind that you go to, because she took your soul. I’m here to close the casket.

“You can throw sticks and talk all you want and say I can’t fight, I’m this or that, but I’m hustle personified.

“If anybody thinks they’re going to take anything from me, that’s Boxxer, that’s Savannah, that’s Peter, that’s the whole crew, they got another thing coming because I’m willing to die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m going to take her into the darkness, I’m going to take her into the deep waters and show you what it means to be a winner.

"You better kiss my feet and be happy I came to the ring to give you an opportunity."

The American would make her feelings known to Marshall over what she perceives as the 32-year-old being ‘handed opportunities’ with Marshall earning another shot at becoming undisputed following her loss to Claressa Shields in October.

But Marshall was quick to play down those suggestions as she hit back at the Heavy Hitting Diva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m sick of people coming over here, Americans in particular, and talking absolute rubbish,” Marshall told Sky Sports.

"They don’t know me, they don’t know what I go through. I’ve had nothing given to me in my career so I’m not going to let her sit there and talk a load of waffle.

"She says I have things given to me on a silver platter but she called me out, that’s the difference.”

“All the build up to this fight has been about the Claressa rematch and it’s narked Franchon a bit because everyone is talking about Claressa. But I can’t help it, it’s the biggest fight out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall continued: “I had an opportunity to become the best pound-for-pound in the world and I was beaten, and losing is hard. Losing is really hard. I hate losing. So it was a bitter pill to swallow.