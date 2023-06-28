Marshall gets a second shot at becoming an undisputed champion when she steps up to super middleweight to face the American, Crews-Dezurn in what is being billed as ‘All Or Nothing’ by Sky Sports and boxing promotion Boxxer.

It is Marshall’s first fight since her loss to Claressa Shields in October as she steps into the ring with the longest reigning super middleweight champion.

The Silent Assassin is out to avenge her loss to Shields but knows how high the stakes are in Manchester if she is to rematch her long-time rival further down the line.

Savannah Marshall headlines Sky Sports and Boxxer's 'All Or Nothing' show in Manchester against Franchon Crews-Dezurn. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

And speaking ahead of her headline fight, the Hartlepool fighter explained during Sky Sports’ ‘The Gloves Are Off’ feature that she is desperate for another taste of boxing gold.

“I want to be a champion again,” the 32-year-old said.

“I’ve had a small taste of what it’s like and I want it more than ever. I’m craving it.

“I can’t walk away after that loss. I can’t walk away with nothing. I want the belts. I want to be known as a champion.

Savannah Marshall is aiming to become a two-time world champion. Picture by Martin Swinney

“I can’t lose two big fights in a row,” Marshall added on the pressure she faces heading into her July 1 showdown.

“If I can’t mix it with the girls at this level, what business have I got being in the sport?

“I’ve thought about every way in which Franchon can beat me. I’ve thought about her strengths, her weaknesses.

“I’m even more hungry than the first time [at going for undisputed].

“I’ve got a second stab at it. She’s got all the belts, she’s brought them all here, it’s not like I’ve got to go and collect them one-by-one.

“She’s done all the hard work, she’s now just brought them all here for me.”

Despite the tendency to link Marshall with a rematch against Shields, the Hartlepool star is adamant she is not overlooking a very dangerous opponent in Crews-Dezurn, conceding she is in for a ‘gruelling’ night.

Marshall and Crews-Dezurn faced off with one another in a test event over a decade ago where Marshall scored a points victory as an amateur – a result the American continues to dispute.

And Marshall says she is prepared for what is coming her way in Manchester in her quest to become undisputed.

“It was a long time ago. It was very physical,” said Marshall when detailing her first meeting with Crews-Dezurn.

“The only thing I’d take from that is that we’ve been in each others’ presence before, the demeanour doesn’t really change.

“She’s very determined. It’s not a fight that I’ve overlooked, it’s not a fight that I can take lightly. I’m in for a gruelling night. I’m not a mug.

“She’s got my respect. She’s the champion. I’m not overlooking, I’m not bypassing. I know what she’s about.

“This is it. I’m coming as the challenger. I’ve brought nothing. It’s my chance to take it all.”