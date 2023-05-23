News you can trust since 1877
Savannah Marshall launches exciting 'Off The Canvas' educational programme

History-making boxer Savannah Marshall is launching an exciting new educational programme designed to inspire schoolchildren across the UK to achieve their hopes and dreams.
By Paul Fraser
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:46 BST

Savannah, who was the first female fighter to headline a world title fight at the 02 in front of a sell-out 20,000 crowd last year, is behind ‘Off the Canvas - The Better You Project.’

Off the Canvas offers a unique approach of teaching PE and PSHCE to children aged 3-11 on a subscription basis to schools across the North-East and beyond.

Hartlepool-born and raised Savannah said: “When young people look at me now they see a boxer who has won world titles and fought on TV in front of big crowds.

Savannah Marshall is launching the Off the Canvas - The Better You project which is an exciting new educational programme designed to inspire schoolchildren across the UK.Savannah Marshall is launching the Off the Canvas - The Better You project which is an exciting new educational programme designed to inspire schoolchildren across the UK.
“What they don’t realise is that I was a child who lacked social skills and struggled to mix in school. Sport helped me develop, it boosted my confidence and improved my social skills.

“The older and more experienced I have got, the more I have realised just how important sport was to my life. That is the thinking behind Off the Canvas, a project that will improve the physical, emotional, mental health and well-being of children.”

The Off the Canvas programme includes sets of teaching road maps, lesson plans, resources and introductory videos featuring Savannah.

It will equip the young with the personal skills, character development and key knowledge to stay healthy, safe and prepared for life.

During lessons Savannah passes on lessons learned from her journey to the top of the boxing world and it is focused on making a huge difference to the lifestyles and life chances of children.

