Marshall makes her return to the ring this summer for the first time since her unanimous decision loss to Claressa Shields in October.

The Hartlepool fighter had been vying for a rematch with the American for the undisputed middleweight crown before turning her attention up a level to another American in Crews-Dezurn at super middleweight.

Fight news was confirmed recently with Marshall and Crews-Dezurn set to co-main at event Manchester’s AO Arena alongside Chris Eubank Jr’s rematch with Smith on Saturday June 17.

Savannah Marshall's return to the ring has been pushed back to July 1. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Smith stopped Eubank Jr in the fourth round of their explosive first meeting back in January but the pair will have to wait an additional two weeks after the fight was rescheduled to Saturday, July 1.

The change of date came following a request from the Liverpool fighter who wanted to allow a previous injury additional time to heal – a request granted by Eubank Jr.

Smith explained: “It’s just an old injury niggle flaring up but I want to take the time to let it heal up so that I can enter the ring at 100 per cent on fight night, because a 100 per cent Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

Marshall and Crews-Dezurn will continue in the co-main event slot as the North East fighter looks to rectify the only loss on her professional record against a familiar foe from her days as an amateur.

"Me and Franchon have boxed previously as amateurs. That fight has been in the making for a couple of years, for different reasons it hasn’t come off,” Marshall recently told Sky Sports.

“I’m grateful to BOXXER and Hennessy Sports for getting this fight over the line.

"This is a big fight for me and a chance to become a two-weight world champion.”

Crews-Dezurn said: "I’m looking forward to fighting in Manchester, England, especially against a competitor like Savannah Marshall.