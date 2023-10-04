Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hartlepool fighter became the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world when she defeated Franchon Crews-Dezurn at Manchester’s AO Arena in July before confirming she is to challenge herself in the world of mixed martial arts after signing a multi-year deal with MMA organisation Professional Fighters League earlier this summer.

Marshall’s decision to explore the MMA world is, in part, due to her quest to land a highly-anticipated rematch with Claressa Shields after the American inflicted the only loss of the 32-year-old’s professional boxing career in their historic main event showdown in London a year ago.

The pair have been unable to agree a rematch in the boxing ring with Marshall, instead, following Shields into MMA with the PFL.

Savannah Marshall punches Franchon Crews-Dezurn during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Super Middleweight Title fight between Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurnat AO Arena on July 01, 2023 in Manchester, England.

But despite her newfound adventure, Marshall has confirmed she is also focused on her return to boxing with the North East champion targeting spring 2024 for a possible return date.

"I’m just recovering from a hand operation from my last fight,” Marshall recently confirmed to Sky Sports where she was in attendance to support Francesca Hennessy, who claimed an impressive win on her pro debut against Sonia Klos during Boxxer’s York Hall show featuring Carloine Dubois at the weekend.

"It’s going well. I’m really, really happy with it. It’s my third hand op. I’m looking to get out [again] maybe in March next year [in boxing].”

As for who Marshall will face when she returns to the ring is somewhat unknown.

The North East fighter was declared a champion-in-recess last month by the WBC due to the hand injury suffered in the win over Crews-Dezurn.

That means the WBC super middleweight belt will be up for grabs for mandatory challenger Shadasia Green, who had been in line to face Crews-Dezurn originally before Marshall took her place in July.

When Crews-Dezurn-Marshall was made in Manchester, it was with the understanding Green would get a chance to face the winner with Green now likely to face her fellow American, Crews-Dezurn.

“I’ve got a mandatory in Shadasia Green,” explained Marshall.