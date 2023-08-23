Hartlepool’s Marshall became the undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world this summer when dethroning American Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Manchester but is now set to challenge herself in the world of mixed martial arts.

Marshall has signed a multi-year deal with PFL which will run in tandem with her boxing career as she continues to chase a rematch with arch-rival Shields, with the 32-year-old willing to stage the fight in the Octagon.

Marshall becomes the latest boxer to make the MMA crossover after admitting it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Savannah Marshall poses for a photograph wearing her title belts whilst celebrating victory after defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Super Middleweight Title fight between Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurnat AO Arena on July 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"I am thrilled to begin my journey in MMA," said Marshall.

"I’m proud to join the most talented female combat sports athletes in the world and continue to raise the profile of women in sports.

"I couldn't have missed the opportunity, and the PFL is one of the most innovative sports organisations in the world. To be fighting alongside Kayla Harrison, Amanda Serrano, you've also got Jake Paul, it's an incredible opportunity," Marshall added to Sky Sports.

"I've boxed for 20-plus years. After doing the same combinations, the same routines, I'm excited to learn something different. I'm excited to start kicking, I'm excited to start grappling, wrestling, that sort of thing.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Savannah Marshall punches Franchon Crews-Dezurn during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Super Middleweight Title fight between Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurnat AO Arena on July 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"I'm basically starting from scratch. I might take to it, or it could be a total disaster. We'll have to see."

In the aftermath of Marshall's majority decision win over Crews-Dezurn, she was confronted by Shields during the post-fight press conference with the American suggesting, again, that she will take the rematch if it is stateside.

But Marshall remains unconvinced by the likelihood of another showdown with Shields in the boxing ring which has fuelled her desire to sign with PFL.

Marshall told Sky Sports: "I'm not stupid and I can see why they were interested in me from the response that me and Claressa got. So that's definitely on the cards.

Savannah Marshall remains keen to avenge her loss to Claressa Shields. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

"It doesn't look like a rematch in the ring is coming off, so I've had to chase her into another sport.

"I'm always going to be chasing that fight," she added.

"The reason I want the rematch is revenge for that loss, but also there's not many fighters out there for me at these higher weights.”

Marshall is slated to face another American whenever she does lace up the gloves again with Shadasia Green the mandatory challenger for her undisputed super-middleweight crown after Marshall had replaced the 34-year-old in July.

But Marshall concedes she does not know what is next for her as she deals with a hand injury suffered in that win over Crews-Dezurn.

"I've had a bit of a hand injury from my last fight so that puts me out for a couple of months anyway,” said Marshall.

"Everything's still up in the air with mandatories and things like that so I'm not 100 per cent sure [what’s next].

"[Green] has got the backing of Jake Paul [as her promoter]. She's American, she's a puncher, she's a big, big hitter so built up properly it would be a massive fight.