Marshall makes her ring return on June 17 in Manchester’s AO Arena in the co-main event alongside Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr’s rematch on Boxxer’s ‘Repeat or Revenge’ Sky Sports card.

Marshall will compete for undisputed gold for a second successive fight as she steps up in weight to face American Crews-Dezurn in her first appearance since losing for the first time as a professional to Claressa Shields in October.

And although Marshall was unable to head straight back into a rematch with Shields, the Hartlepool fighter is pleased to be making her return.

Savannah Marshall returns to the ring in June to face super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

She said: “I’m grateful to BOXXER and Hennessy Sports for getting this fight over the line.

"This is a big fight for me and a chance to become a two-weight world champion.”

Crews-Dezurn represents a stern test for Marshall, however, with the American suggesting this fight has been 10-years in the making after the pair boxed as amateurs.

“I’m so excited that my team and BOXXER were finally able to get this fight done,” said the 35-year-old.

"I’m looking forward to fighting in Manchester, England, especially against a competitor like Savannah Marshall, who has represented the UK for many years just as I have represented the United States for many years, including as amateurs.

“This fight has been over 10 years in the making and it’s going to be one for the history books.

"I love to elevate women’s boxing and put on a great display for the people here in the UK. The fans have embraced women’s boxing so much here and I’m coming for the win, regardless of being in Savannah’s backyard or any other adversity stacked against me."

Peter Kahn, Crews-Dezurn’s manager, added: “This is exactly what boxing needs. The best fighting the best. Champions fighting champions, deserving of a shot at undisputed.”

And Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom believes Marshall has a shot at making history in Manchester against Crews-Dezurn.

