News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
12 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
12 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
13 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
15 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
15 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Savannah Marshall targeting undisputed glory in ‘big fight’ return with Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Savannah Marshall insists her upcoming fight with undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn is a ‘big fight’ as she looks to get back to winning ways.

By Joe Ramage
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

Marshall makes her ring return on June 17 in Manchester’s AO Arena in the co-main event alongside Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr’s rematch on Boxxer’s ‘Repeat or Revenge’ Sky Sports card.

Marshall will compete for undisputed gold for a second successive fight as she steps up in weight to face American Crews-Dezurn in her first appearance since losing for the first time as a professional to Claressa Shields in October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And although Marshall was unable to head straight back into a rematch with Shields, the Hartlepool fighter is pleased to be making her return.

Savannah Marshall returns to the ring in June to face super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)Savannah Marshall returns to the ring in June to face super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Savannah Marshall returns to the ring in June to face super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Most Popular

She said: “I’m grateful to BOXXER and Hennessy Sports for getting this fight over the line.

"This is a big fight for me and a chance to become a two-weight world champion.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews-Dezurn represents a stern test for Marshall, however, with the American suggesting this fight has been 10-years in the making after the pair boxed as amateurs.

“I’m so excited that my team and BOXXER were finally able to get this fight done,” said the 35-year-old.

"I’m looking forward to fighting in Manchester, England, especially against a competitor like Savannah Marshall, who has represented the UK for many years just as I have represented the United States for many years, including as amateurs.

“This fight has been over 10 years in the making and it’s going to be one for the history books.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I love to elevate women’s boxing and put on a great display for the people here in the UK. The fans have embraced women’s boxing so much here and I’m coming for the win, regardless of being in Savannah’s backyard or any other adversity stacked against me."

Read More
Savannah Marshall's ring return confirmed

Peter Kahn, Crews-Dezurn’s manager, added: “This is exactly what boxing needs. The best fighting the best. Champions fighting champions, deserving of a shot at undisputed.”

And Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom believes Marshall has a shot at making history in Manchester against Crews-Dezurn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "Savannah Marshall will have restitution in mind when she takes on the queen of the super middleweight division in an all or nothing collision for 168lbs glory where Savannah could create history by becoming a two-weight world champion.”

Related topics:Savannah MarshallManchesterAmericanSky Sports