The Hartlepool fighter will box outside of the North East once more as she stars as the co-main event in Manchester’s AO Arena alongside Chris Eubank Jr's rematch with Liam Smith on June 17.

Marshall has been out of action since October’s unanimous decision loss to Claressa Shields when the pair headlined London’s O2 Arena.

Marshall had been keen to get back in the ring with Shields after admitting she had activated her rematch clause but a rematch has failed to materialise with the American, as the G.W.O.A.T, instead, now prepares for a June 3 showdown with Hanna Gabriels in Detroit, Michigan.

Savannah Marshall will return to the ring in Manchester in June. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Marshall will, however, be contesting to become undisputed for a second straight fight as she steps up a weight and turns her attention to American super middleweight Crews-Dezurn.

As revealed recently, Marshall was set to take on the 35-year-old with that now being confirmed as part of Boxxer’s ‘Repeat or Revenge’ Sky Sports Box Office show in Manchester on June 17.

Like Marshall, the only opponent Crews-Dezurn has lost to as a professional is Shields, whom she boxed in her first pro bout in 2016.

And the pair have met before after Marshall scored a victory over the American as an amateur ahead of the London 2012 Olympics.

Savannah Marshall will face off with undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn of the United States. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Crews-Dezurn was vocal about a potential meeting with Marshall, following the 31-year-old’s loss to Shields in October, having claimed the undisputed super middleweight crown when defeating Elin Cederroos in New York.

“Franchon is another American rival that I’ve got. Me and Franchon have boxed previously as amateurs. That fight has been in the making for a couple of years, for different reasons it hasn’t come off,” Marshall recently told Sky Sports.

"She actually called me out after the Claressa Shields fight, so that’s a fight I definitely want.

Savannah Marshall will be back in the ring for the first time since October's historic fight with Claressa Shields. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

"I think Franchon's last fight was probably the best I've ever seen her box. She's tough. She's a handful.

"She likes to rough you up and that's her game. She's really gritty and it all adds to a perfect fight with me and her."

Marshall will be hoping a successful return to action in Manchester will lead to a potential rematch Shields further down the line.

The Hartlepool star will co-main event the show at the AO Arena alongside Smith-Eubank Jr II.

Smith defeated Eubank Jr back in January with a stunning stoppage in the fourth round with the pair now set to rematch in what is being billed as ‘Repeat or Revenge.’

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom said: “There are moments in this business where you have goosebumps, your stomach is churning and the atmosphere is so intense you’re almost shaking. That’s what Smith vs Eubank Jr was like.

"The atmosphere in that arena was unbelievable. There was an absolute wall of noise when both fighters walked out and it didn’t stop until well after the final bell. The rematch will take all of that to a whole new level.