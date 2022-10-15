Savannah Marshall win over Claressa Shields will be 'phenomenal' says Hartlepool United boss

Hartlepool's Savannah Marshall battles American Claressa Shields for the undisputed middleweight crown at London's O2 Arena. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

After originally being postponed following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Hartlepool’s WBO middleweight champion Marshall squares off with her long-time rival Claressa Shields at London’s O2 Arena tonight, just hours after Curle takes his side to face Harrogate Town in another crucial League Two fixture, with the hope being for an historic Hartlepool double for the town to celebrate.

“It would be good, wouldn’t it? That’s the plan,” Curle told The Mail.

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling and Hartlepool born boxer Savannah Marshal in conversation at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It will be absolutely phenomenal [for the town]. But it’s a challenge and her work, her preparation, her training - she will have to get her fundamentals right.

“Fundamentals in life are vitally important. You don’t build a career, you don’t build success, on ifs and ands. You make sure you’ve done the hard work.

“She will have analysed her opponent, she will know what her strengths and weaknesses are and the best thing about boxing, very similar to football, in boxing you try and hit without being hit, in football you try and score goals without conceding.

“I’ll be watching it,” Curle added.

“I’ll go home, have a hot chocolate and watch the game back then I’ll be watching the boxing.”