Marshall and Shields made history last month when headlining the first ever all-female boxing card in the UK in front of a sold-out O2 Arena in London. Shields claimed victory over Marshall via a unanimous decision on the judges cards after 10 pulsating rounds of boxing to avenge her defeat to Marshall as an amateur a decade ago.

The headline act did plenty to whet the appetite of boxing fans with the obvious question now being as to whether Marshall will get her rematch with the American, with each now holding a victory over one another.

“The rematch [clause] was for if it was a controversial decision,” Shields told Sky Sports.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Savannah Marshall (L) punches Claressa Shields (R) during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Middleweight Title fight on the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women's only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

“I worked hard in the fight to make it unanimously but I’m still not turning away from a rematch with Savannah. If her and her team want it, come on over to the USA and we can get it done.

“I just feel like if I came and fought her on her home turf, she needs to know what it feels like to come to my territory and do it. I want her to have to experience what I experienced and we’re going to see if she even fights the same. She looked defeated after the fight.