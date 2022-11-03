This is how Savannah Marshall can get her rematch against Claressa Shields
Savannah Marshall could get her rematch with rival Claressa Shields but only if the Hartlepool fighter is willing to travel to America to take on the undisputed middleweight champion.
Marshall and Shields made history last month when headlining the first ever all-female boxing card in the UK in front of a sold-out O2 Arena in London. Shields claimed victory over Marshall via a unanimous decision on the judges cards after 10 pulsating rounds of boxing to avenge her defeat to Marshall as an amateur a decade ago.
The headline act did plenty to whet the appetite of boxing fans with the obvious question now being as to whether Marshall will get her rematch with the American, with each now holding a victory over one another.
“The rematch [clause] was for if it was a controversial decision,” Shields told Sky Sports.
“I worked hard in the fight to make it unanimously but I’m still not turning away from a rematch with Savannah. If her and her team want it, come on over to the USA and we can get it done.
“I just feel like if I came and fought her on her home turf, she needs to know what it feels like to come to my territory and do it. I want her to have to experience what I experienced and we’re going to see if she even fights the same. She looked defeated after the fight.
“I feel like I came over here and I dominated the UK. I won that fight, simple. [But] if the fans want a rematch, I will definitely do the rematch.”