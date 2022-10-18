The American scored a unanimous decision victory to be crowned the undisputed middleweight champion of the world, as well as the inaugural WBC Elizabethan champion, but it was still a night to remember for Marshall.

Marshall did the town of Hartlepool proud with her efforts but was also given recognition by those involved with trainer Peter Fury, Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom, Sky Sports’ Adam Smith and the person who shared the O2 stage with her, Shields, all giving Marshall the props she deserves.

Peter Fury, trainer

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Claressa Shields (R) punches Savannah Marshall (L) during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Middleweight Title fight at The O2 Arena in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

“Although we’ve come up with a loss, we’re very happy with the way it went and I'm very, very proud of Savannah.

"She showed a true fighting heart and that’s what we want to see more of in boxing.

"Get stuck in, have a fight. Blood and guts, that’s what we want to see and that’s what I got into boxing for - they’re the type of fights that I train my fighters for.

“This was a great fight. They both stepped up and fought out of their skin and they both tested each other to the max.

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom and Sky Sports head of boxing Adam Smith praised Savannah Marshall. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

“What I will say is that to score 7-3 is ridiculous, I thought the fight could have gone either way. Claressa has got it, I've got no qualms with Claressa winning it. It’s what you like. It was one of those types of fights.”

Ben Shalom, Boxxer promoter

“I couldn’t be more proud of Savannah.

"I thought the way she came back [was incredible].

Trainer Peter Fury was proud of Savannah Marshall's efforts against Claressa Shields. Picture by Martin Swinney

"Claressa started very, very fast but Savannah showed what a fighter she was to even be able to come back against such a talented fighter. It was an incredible fight and an incredible night.

“I could not believe, sat at ringside, looking up at 20,000 and the O2, sold-out.

"It was an iconic night and an iconic fight. Shields and Marshall, their names will forever be tied and it will go down as one of the greatest nights in boxing history because of what it means and what it meant for women’s boxing.”

Adam Smith, Sky Sports

“I'm really glad this wasn’t a box office night so everyone could see how good these women are.

"It’s absolutely fantastic. We've had an amazing build up, twice.

"Claressa was incredible and Savannah's effort, I'm so proud of her as well. There were no losers tonight.”

Claressa Shields

“This was my third undisputed fight but this ranks above all of them.

“I fought against an opponent who has some of the same history. We had all the World Championships together, we had all the Olympics together - even though I had Gold she was still there.

“Even now in the pros with her being 12-0 with 10 knockouts, she's had a great pro career and I had a great amateur career, but I just continue to build.

"So right now this definitely ranks as me solidifying my ‘Gwoatness’ and continuing to fight against the best.