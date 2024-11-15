Elliott Beddow's feeling back at home with Thornaby FC ahead of exciting run of games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fan favourite Elliott Beddow wants to fire Thornaby FC to promotion after turning down higher league football opportunities to rejoin his former club.

The 27-year-old striker’s two goals and man of the match display against Redcar Town last Saturday lifted the Blues up to fifth in Ebac Northern League Division Two.

The victory, despite a defeat in the North Riding Cup at a strong Scarborough Athletic in midweek, has set Thornaby up nicely for an exciting run of fixtures against promotion challengers.

After seventh-placed Prudhoe’s visit to Teesdale Park this Saturday (3pm), Thornaby then face leaders Yarm & Eaglescliffe, Esh Winning and Horden before Christmas.

Elliott Beddow in action for Thornaby FC.

“We have a massive four games coming up that could go a long way in defining the season,” said hot-shot striker Beddow.

“But we go into this run of fixtures on the back of a nine-match unbeaten run in the league so we know we have enough quality in the ranks to beat any team in this division.

“Anything can also happen in this league over the course of the season. There is every chance of promotion, getting in the play-offs. Let’s see what can be achieved.”

Beddow’s initial agreement is for a three-month loan from Northern Premier League Premier Division side Stockton Town.

The Hartlepool-born front-man’s first spell at Thornaby earned him a move to Stockton in 2022, following a season when he scored 31 goals in all competitions to help secure a third place finish in Ebac Northern League Division One.

Despite plenty of other interest in his signature this time around, Beddow’s mind was made up to make the short trip back to Acklam Road on loan.

“I’m loving being back at Thornaby FC,” said Beddow. “As soon as manager Deano Browne and Andy Campbell (director of football) contacted me after I’d been made available for loan, I knew it was the right move for me.

“I know how Deano works because he was a coach when I was here the last time and that was a successful period for the club. I scored most of my goals with Thornaby and then Stockton signed me.

“I had seven or eight clubs interested, had to deal with the phone calls, which was nice after word of mouth went around that I was being made available for loan.”

Beddow is not looking too far ahead. He just wants to enjoy his football again – and hopefully drive Thornaby towards promotion.

He said: “I went out on loan to see what happens, nothing is certain. I am looking forward to building up my match fitness and former Hartlepool United physio Ian Buster Gallagher at First Team Physiotherapy has ensured I have been game ready.

“The time has come to play and enjoy my football. Everyone at Thornaby has been brilliant so far; the staff, the players, the coaches … it’s been easy to settle back in.

“If I end up back at Stockton playing at the higher level then great, I’d love that, but also it would be great to help Thornaby to promotion. I have a special affinity with this club.”

*Tickets for Saturday’s game with Prudhoe at Teesdale Park are £7 adults, £3.50 concessions and £1 for U16s. Kick-off 3pm.