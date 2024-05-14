3 . Will Jaaskelainen

Pools will need at least one new goalkeeper this summer, and Sarll could look to Will Jaaskelainen, who he signed for Woking in February 2023. The son of legendary Finnish shot-stopper Jussi, he made an instant impact in Surrey, impressing and earning a new deal. At 25, he is a good age and still has time on his side and appears to have come into his own in the last couple of years after being sent out on loan six times while coming through the ranks at Crewe. He's fallen slightly out of favour at the Kingfield Stadium and, while he's been offered a new deal by the Cardinals, the lure of first team football and a chance to reunite with the manager who seems to have got the best out of him could tempt him to look to the North East. Photo: Frank Reid