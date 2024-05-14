Here are 10 former players new Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll could look to reunite with this summer:
1. James Kellermann
With Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke both released, Nicky Featherstone signing a "transitional" player-coach deal, Kieran Wallace undergoing surgery and Anthony Mancini's future still uncertain, Pools are in dire need of strengthening in midfield and James Kellermann seems to fit the profile of what Sarll might be looking for. Tall, powerful and athletic, the 29-year-old is set to leave Woking this summer, where he played under Sarll and achieved success. Kellermann featured 44 times as the Cardinals reached the National League play-offs and, although the following season was more challenging, with injuries limiting him to just 19 appearances, the former Aldershot and Chesterfield midfielder is expected to be in demand this summer. His relationship with Sarll could persuade him to follow his former boss to the North East. Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club
2. Rohan Ince
Pools are crying out for an athletic defensive-midfielder and Rohan Ince, who has been made available for transfer by Woking, could be the man to solve a lot of their problems. Ince was another member of Sarll's successful Cardinals side, scoring eight goals in 47 appearances as Woking reached the National League play-offs. The 31-year-old has vast experience, including almost 100 appearances in the Championship. Standing well over six feet tall and with a powerful engine, Ince is exactly the type of player Sarll will surely be looking to attract as he bids to make his team more robust next season and the Montserrat international could well be among his top targets to fill the berth at the base of midfield. Photo: Getty Images
3. Will Jaaskelainen
Pools will need at least one new goalkeeper this summer, and Sarll could look to Will Jaaskelainen, who he signed for Woking in February 2023. The son of legendary Finnish shot-stopper Jussi, he made an instant impact in Surrey, impressing and earning a new deal. At 25, he is a good age and still has time on his side and appears to have come into his own in the last couple of years after being sent out on loan six times while coming through the ranks at Crewe. He's fallen slightly out of favour at the Kingfield Stadium and, while he's been offered a new deal by the Cardinals, the lure of first team football and a chance to reunite with the manager who seems to have got the best out of him could tempt him to look to the North East. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Billy Sass-Davies
Sarll has signed the Welsh defender on loan twice, for Yeovil and Woking, so clearly rates the 24-year-old. Has been loaned out a staggering 10 times by parent club Crewe, where he has played 50 times, and spent last season at Boreham Wood. He was made available for transfer by the Railwaymen last summer and so it seems as though his seven-year long association with Crewe could be set to come to an end, although the Alex are still to announce their released and retained list. On top of the fact that Sarll knows him well, the former Wales under-21 international has a lot to recommend him - a good footballer, athletic and with lots of experience at National League level. A move for Sass-Davies would provide cover at centre-half and allow Sarll to be flexible with his defensive shape if he so chooses. Photo: Mark Fletcher
