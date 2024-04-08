2 . Communication is key after Pools keep third successive home clean sheet

Tom Parkes scored his first goal for Pools on Saturday, but it is at the other end where he has made the biggest difference. The hosts were rock solid again on the weekend and have now kept three successive shutouts at the Suit Direct. Parkes and defensive partner Luke Waterfall have made a massive difference since arriving in January, and Parkes said the first thing he tried to address when he walked through the door was a lack of communication. Photo: Mark Fletcher