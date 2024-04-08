1. Kevin Phillips is hopeful of holding onto Mani D next season
The talismanic frontman, who became just the fourth Pools player to score 20 league goals in a single season over the Easter weekend, notched his 21st from the spot against Aldershot. While the 29-year-old is unlikely to be short of suitors this summer, he is contracted for another season and Phillips is hopeful he can keep hold of his star striker. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Communication is key after Pools keep third successive home clean sheet
Tom Parkes scored his first goal for Pools on Saturday, but it is at the other end where he has made the biggest difference. The hosts were rock solid again on the weekend and have now kept three successive shutouts at the Suit Direct. Parkes and defensive partner Luke Waterfall have made a massive difference since arriving in January, and Parkes said the first thing he tried to address when he walked through the door was a lack of communication. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. The future looks bright
Louis Stephenson was voted as the fans' man-of-the-match for the second game running on Saturday, and the teenage full-back was joined in the squad by three fellow academy products. Defender Campbell Darcy, who signed his first professional deal alongside Stephenson in December, and striker Alfie Steel made their league debuts as late substitutes while midfielder Max Storey was also on the bench. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Jameson impresses again
The 30-year-old is yet to concede a goal at home since returning to the side against Southend, that's 270 minutes plus added time without picking the ball out of his net. He made a series of sharp saves, notably two to deny Josh Stokes at the beginning of the second half, and dominated his area again at the weekend. Photo: Mark Fletcher