2 . Phillips is determined not to let his side's season fizzle out

The Pools boss thinks Saturday's game is anything but a dead rubber despite both his side and Dagenham & Redbridge safely ensconced in mid-table and neither fearing relegation nor challenging for promotion. Phillips insists his players have a lot to play for, with Pools bidding to bounce back from the midweek defeat to Maidenhead, going for a fourth successive home clean sheet and preparing for friends and family to descend on the Suit Direct Stadium for the final home game of the season. Photo: Mark Fletcher