Pools have been in fine form at the Suit Direct Stadium of late and are bidding for a third successive win as well as a fourth straight clean sheet on home turf.
Here are 10 things we learned from the manager’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s visit of Dagenham & Redbridge, the final home game of the season:
1. Pools are depleted even further after Chay Cooper ruled out through illness
An already threadbare Pools squad has taken another hit after Chay Cooper, who started on the left in the midweek defeat to Maidenhead, was ruled out of Saturday's game after falling ill. That leaves Phillips with just 16 players available to him, including two goalkeepers and three academy players. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Phillips is determined not to let his side's season fizzle out
The Pools boss thinks Saturday's game is anything but a dead rubber despite both his side and Dagenham & Redbridge safely ensconced in mid-table and neither fearing relegation nor challenging for promotion. Phillips insists his players have a lot to play for, with Pools bidding to bounce back from the midweek defeat to Maidenhead, going for a fourth successive home clean sheet and preparing for friends and family to descend on the Suit Direct Stadium for the final home game of the season. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Phillips is hoping all three academy players will feature
Both Campbell Darcy and Alfie Steel made their league debuts in last weekend's win over Aldershot, with midfielder Max Storey an unused substitute, and the Pools boss admitted he'd love to get all three of his academy trio on the pitch at some stage on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Phillips commits his future to the club
The Pools boss confirmed that he will remain at the helm next season and has a clear idea of what's needed for a successful campaign. Photo: Mark Fletcher
