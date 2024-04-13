From news on the manager’s contract situation to striker’s promotion ambitions, here are 10 things we learned from Saturday’s draw with Dagenham:
1. Phillips "very close" to agreeing a new deal to stay at Pools
Speaking after Pools signed off at the Suit Direct Stadium for another season, Phillips reiterated his desire to remain at the club and said he was "very close" to agreeing a new contract. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Joe Grey was taken off as a precaution
The 20-year-old scored his 12th goal of the season but limped off with seven minutes of normal time remaining, although Phillips said afterwards that he took the in-form frontman off as a "precaution". Photo: FRANK REID
3. Another proud day for the academy
Pools finished Saturday's game with five academy products on the pitch. Joe Grey has led the way and scored the 12th goal of his career-best campaign, while Louis Stephenson has enjoyed a breakthrough season, Campbell Darcy impressed from the bench, Max Storey made a promising debut and Alfie Steel has featured in all of the last three matches. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Grey feels regular starts are the secret to his success
Grey's equaliser on Saturday was his sixth goal in 12 games and the versatile attacker said regular starts have been the key to him finding the net so frequently this season. Photo: Mark Fletcher
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.