Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips "very close" to agreeing a new deal to keep him at Pools next season
The former England international, who won promotion with South Shields during his first job in management, made an immediate impact at the Suit Direct Stadium, steering Pools to 13 points from the first 15 available after taking over in January.
Despite one or two blips, notably last month's 7-1 defeat at the hands of local rivals Gateshead, Phillips has done an impressive job since his appointment, securing his new side's National League status with a handful of games to spare despite having to deal with a catalogue of injuries and absences.
Popular with supporters, driven, passionate and with a good reputation in the game, Phillips committed his future to the club in the week and admits he is set to sign a new contract to remain in the North East.
"We're close," he said.
"I want to stay at the football club, I've loved my time here.
"I've gone a little bit greyer but I want to stay and we're very close."
