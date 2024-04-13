Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former England international, who won promotion with South Shields during his first job in management, made an immediate impact at the Suit Direct Stadium, steering Pools to 13 points from the first 15 available after taking over in January.

Despite one or two blips, notably last month's 7-1 defeat at the hands of local rivals Gateshead, Phillips has done an impressive job since his appointment, securing his new side's National League status with a handful of games to spare despite having to deal with a catalogue of injuries and absences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular with supporters, driven, passionate and with a good reputation in the game, Phillips committed his future to the club in the week and admits he is set to sign a new contract to remain in the North East.

"We're close," he said.

"I want to stay at the football club, I've loved my time here.