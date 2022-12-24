With the January transfer window around the corner, interest in Hartlepool United’s potential dealings continues to grow.
Pools boss Keith Curle has stressed there will be a number of changes at the Suit Direct Stadium, with both ins and outs expected, next month as he looks to steer his side away from trouble in the League Two table.So here, at The Mail, we consider a number of potential Suit Direct Stadium exits and arrivals in the January transfer window.
1. OUT - Ellis Taylor
Taylor’s time on loan at his boyhood club has come to an end after Curle admitted he would look to send the youngster back to the Stadium of Light. Curle revealed he does not know Taylor’s best position and that the 19-year-old needs game time, having only made eight appearances for the club since his summer loan switch from Sunderland. And with Curle now confirming Taylor’s exit, it will free up a loan spot to use in January. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. OUT - Brody Paterson
The young defender was brought in by Paul Hartley in the summer and was a player the former boss was keen on signing whoever he was managing this season. But the former Celtic full-back has struggled to adjust to life in League Two where he has now, ultimately, been dropped by Curle who favoured right-back Reghan Tumilty in his position for the recent win over Crawley Town. Curle has suggested some players will need to leave in January and if Paterson continues to remain out of favour he could be one of those Curle is referring to. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)
Photo: Prime Media
3. OUT - Clarke Oduor
The Barnsley loanee has made 14 appearances since moving to the Suit Direct Stadium on transfer deadline day, but has not started in the league since the 2-1 win over Grimsby Town, and could be another player Curle will need to make a decision over. While Oduor possesses ability, the 23-year-old has yet to really feature in a more natural position having been required to cover on the left side of defence a number of times. The issue may be, like with Sunderland loanee Taylor, highlighting where Oduor is best utilised and whether he would fit into Curle’s system over the second half of the campaign. If not, then the possibility of freeing up another loan spot may be an option. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
Photo: Michael Driver
4. OUT - Christopher Missilou
Missilou was brought in ahead of Hartlepool’s defeat at Barrow to provide another option in midfield while Curle was dealing with injuries to the likes of Mark Shelton, Mouhamed Niang and Tom Crawford. The 30-year-old found himself on the bench for the win over Crawley, having started his first three games at the club. The Mail understands the former Northampton Town and Swindon Town midfielder agreed a short-term deal until the end of December in order to prove both his fitness and worth to Curle’s side with a decision still to be made. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher