3 . OUT - Clarke Oduor

The Barnsley loanee has made 14 appearances since moving to the Suit Direct Stadium on transfer deadline day, but has not started in the league since the 2-1 win over Grimsby Town, and could be another player Curle will need to make a decision over. While Oduor possesses ability, the 23-year-old has yet to really feature in a more natural position having been required to cover on the left side of defence a number of times. The issue may be, like with Sunderland loanee Taylor, highlighting where Oduor is best utilised and whether he would fit into Curle’s system over the second half of the campaign. If not, then the possibility of freeing up another loan spot may be an option. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Photo: Michael Driver