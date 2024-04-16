2 . September

Supporters' worst fears were realised on September 1 when Dan Dodds was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury while Mancini was ruled out for a long period after sustaining a serious hamstring tear. Pools swooped to bring Luke Hendrie back to the club for a third spell as cover for Dodds and began the month with a win over Wealdstone as Mani Dieseruvwe continued his prolific form. However, John Askey's side soon started to come unstuck and, despite bossing the first half, shipped four second half goals in a 5-2 defeat at newly-promoted Oxford City. Pools scored just three goals in their next five, one of which was an own goal, and managed four points from the next 15 available as the early season momentum started to evaporate. Photo: Frank Reid