With just one more game to go before the 2023/24 National League season comes to a close, here’s a look back at the highs and lows from a Pools’ campaign that’s had plenty of both:
1. August
Oh, the glory days. After losing 3-2 on the opening day against Barnet, Pools rose to the top of the National League after winning their next four. Striker Mani Dieseruvwe made a fine start to life in the North East, scoring a brace as 10-man Pools came from behind to beat Gateshead. John Askey looked to have unearthed a gem in Frenchman Anthony Mancini, who was setting the league alight after impressing on trial. The bank holiday weekend, however, put a serious dampener on a superb start. Dan Dodds limped off at the end of Saturday's win over AFC Fylde while Mancini's sudden exit after bamboozling Chesterfield for 25 minutes on bank holiday Monday saw the Spirites overturn a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 as Pools ended August with a second defeat of the season. Photo: Frank Reid
2. September
Supporters' worst fears were realised on September 1 when Dan Dodds was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury while Mancini was ruled out for a long period after sustaining a serious hamstring tear. Pools swooped to bring Luke Hendrie back to the club for a third spell as cover for Dodds and began the month with a win over Wealdstone as Mani Dieseruvwe continued his prolific form. However, John Askey's side soon started to come unstuck and, despite bossing the first half, shipped four second half goals in a 5-2 defeat at newly-promoted Oxford City. Pools scored just three goals in their next five, one of which was an own goal, and managed four points from the next 15 available as the early season momentum started to evaporate. Photo: Frank Reid
3. October
Things went from bad to worse as Pools took three points from 15 available in the league while crashing out of the FA Cup to National League North outfit Chester. Defeat at Aldershot summed up how things were going after Pools, who had defiantly held onto a narrow lead, conceded two goals in 90 seconds - both of their own making - to lose in Hampshire. John Askey made a second change in-between the sticks, with Joel Dixon returning in favour of Pete Jameson, while Pools' injury troubles became increasingly nightmarish just before Halloween when Alex Lacey hobbled off in a 2-1 midweek defeat to Halifax. Photo: Frank Reid
4. November
Pools stopped the rot with a couple of underwhelming draws against Ebbsfleet and Kidderminster bookmarked by a memorable win over rivals York. Pools were extremely impressive as John Askey got one over on his former club, with Jake Hastie causing the Minstermen all sorts of problems and Callum Cooke pulling the strings on his return from injury following a spell on the sidelines after tripping over when collecting the balls at the end of training. However, a lot of Pools' deficiencies were exposed at the end of the month by a powerful Bromley side who put four past them at the Suit Direct as a patchwork defence were unable to deal with the physicality of Michael Cheek. Photo: Frank Reid
