Pools fans turning out in fancy dress for the final away game of the season has become a popular and proud tradition, with Poolies set to make the long trip to Surrey dressed as The Blues Brothers.

Dorking had their relegation from the National League confirmed on Saturday after drawing 1-1 with Rochdale, while Pools are safely ensconced in mid-table and likewise have nothing left to play for, but the final away fixture of the season tends to be about more than just the football.

That said, Pools have endured some indifferent results in recent seasons, with more than 1,000 knights watching their side fail to have a shot on target at Barrow while a host of dispirited stormtroopers saw Pools ship five at Plymouth.

The Pools boss is set for his first taste of the away day fancy dress when his side travel to Dorking next weekend.

Pools, who haven't won on the road since February 3, will be desperate to finish the season on a high note but Phillips will have a threadbare squad to pick from, with just 16 players available to him for Saturday's draw with Dagenham & Redbridge.

Even so, the fancy dress is always a memorable occasion and often garners national media attention and the new Pools boss is excited for his first taste of the spectacle.

"That's what it's all about," he said.

"We've got to make sure we do it right.

"We've got to stay professional and make sure we prepare right.

"It's always dangerous when you're playing against a team that's been relegated, because they've got nothing to play for.

"I'm sure Marc (White, Dorking manager) will pick a team that typifies Dorking, they've done an amazing job over the years.

"It's going to be a tough game, it's on the 3G of course.

"I'm very conscious that we don't go down there and let the fans down.

"I'll be on them this week, that's for sure, and I'd like to think the players will take that on board and put a performance in.

"The last thing you want to do is go into the summer, whether you're going to be here or not, not having performed in the last game of the season, it's horrible.

"We'll do it right, we'll go down the day before and we'll definitely put a performance in.