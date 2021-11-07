‘A proper cup tie’ – Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth full of praise for Hartlepool United following FA Cup draw
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth was full of praise for Hartlepool United following Saturday’s FA Cup first round draw at Victoria Park.
Wycombe had to twice come from behind to draw 2-2 and force a replay at Adams Park which will be played later this month.
The Chairboys currently sit fourth in League One and came close to being on the wrong end of a small FA Cup upset until Joe Jacobson converted from the penalty spot with 16-minutes remaining.
And Ainsworth was in a positive mood following the match as he told BBC Sport: “The character from the boys is just immense.
"We were 2-1 down, 1-0 down and we have a great spirit here.“[Victoria Park] is a tough place to come, it always is, we are missing a few big players.
"They never got worried and panicked, kept going and we have had some good chances in the game too.”
Read More
Wycombe are one of only five visiting teams to avoid defeat at Victoria Park in 2021. Following the match, Ainsworth went over to give a show of appreciation to the Pools fans. “There’s a good atmosphere here, anyone who thinks we come here with an easy win wanted their heads checking – remember we were doing this to teams a few years ago,” he added. “It’s not easy. We were in the Championship last season, they were in the National League and that’s why I love this competition.
“We didn’t want this to be a shock and be on the wrong end of it.
"Hartlepool made it a proper cup tie and will feel aggrieved they are not going through."