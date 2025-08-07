A tale of two takeovers: Hartlepool United prepare to travel to Yeovil Town following summer of change

For the second year in a row, Hartlepool United are set to begin their new National League campaign with a long trip to Yeovil Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hardy fans who make the 343-mile journey to Huish Park on Saturday will have plenty of time to ponder all that's changed over the past 12 months. Pools are almost totally unrecognisable compared to the side who secured a hard-fought 1-0 win last summer thanks to Jack Hunter's debut goal. Of the 11 players that started last year's season opener, six - Joel Dixon, David Ferguson, Luke Waterfall, Dan Dodds, Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe - have left the club, while only Nathan Sheron and Tom Parkes, who was named as the new captain on Thursday, can expect to start at the weekend. Darren Sarll, who masterminded the win in Somerset and hailed some of his trademark "teamship" at full time, is long gone. So is his successor, and his successor after that.

Pools are a side who are crying out for stability, but who will be hoping that the latest raft of changes will unlock that long sought-after winning formula. At one stage, Pools looked to be in for a long and potentially painful summer after off-field issues that overshadowed the end of last season dragged on for weeks. Pools then opted to make another change in the dugout - the 12th of enigmatic owner Raj Singh's tumultuous tenure - as Simon Grayson replaced Anthony Limbrick in June. Despite all his experience as well as his impressive record - Grayson arrived having already won four promotions in English football - the new boss looked to be facing an uphill task. Pools had lost ground on most of their National League rivals in the wake of the latest round of failed takeover talks, frustrating fans were baying for blood and the club's already besmirched reputation seemed to have suffered another series of blows. Yet as Singh returned to his former role as chairman following a controversial vote among season ticket holders and Grayson returned from stints managing in India and Nepal, where he led Lalitpur City to the Nepalese Super League title, things started to fall into place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In what looks to have been an extremely impressive effort, Grayson and head of football Joe Monks set about on a complete overhaul of the squad and have welcomed 11 new signings. Where many fans were anxious about the threadbare group of players Grayson inherited, the new boss expressed his delight at having a "blank canvas" to work with. It is perhaps telling that in a summer where Pools have lost both Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park, and Joe Grey, most fans would probably say that the current crop of players is considerably stronger than the group that finished last season. Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for a struggling Wealdstone side last season, and Danny Johnson, who netted four times in pre-season, have arrived to replace the goals lost in the wake of Dieseruvwe's departure, while Jermaine Francis, who impressed against Pools while on loan at Braintree last term, and Matty Daly, who excelled during a loan spell at Victoria Park in the 2021/22 campaign, should add pace, energy and creativity behind them. Brad Walker, another familiar face to Pools fans, returns to bolster an already strong-looking midfield, while five new defensive additions, including the impressive Jay Benn and Reiss McNally, have given Grayson the flexibility to play either a 4-4-2 or, as looks more likely, a 3-5-2 formation.

Following a summer of change for both sides, Pools are set to begin their National League campaign with a long trip to Yeovil for the second year in a row. Picture by Frank Reid.

Whereas mere weeks ago some fans were having nightmares over the future of their beloved club, now long-suffering supporters are daring to dream of a promotion push. While York, who finished second with 96 points last season and have splashed the cash to add to an already strong squad this summer, are set to take some beating next term, and the likes of Rochdale, bolstered by the arrival of Mani Dieseruvwe, last season's beaten play-off finalists Southend, relegated Carlisle, and Forest Green Rovers, who have taken a big risk by replacing the experienced Steve Cotterill with the relatively unproven Robbie Savage, will all be expecting to challenge, Pools have a genuine claim to be considered the best of the rest. A play-off push, which seemed so ambitious as to be almost beyond belief when Grayson first outlined his plans in June, now seems to be a realistic prospect.

And what of Saturday's opponents Yeovil? Well, it's been all change at Huish Park as well. The Glovers are heading into the campaign under new ownership after Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan bought the club from the outspoken Martin Hellier in May. Hellier, a Yeovil supporter, was a hugely divisive figure in Somerset who led Yeovil back to the National League but alienated the Glovers fanbase with a string of increasingly bizarre and vitriolic social media rants, his taste for personal vendettas and his penchant for issuing banning orders to fans for alleged "abuse". If Hellier's tenure was successful - in footballing terms, at least - then it was also stormy. It is therefore little surprise that the new regime have taken care to prioritise "calm and sustainable" growth as the Glovers bid to claw their way back into the Football League.

It's been a slightly unconvincing start. A controversial move to a new training ground well outside of the town - manager Mark Cooper blamed the artificial surface the Glovers had been training on for a proliferation of injuries last season - ate into the transfer budget, and it's taken some time for the Glovers to really get the ball rolling in terms of recruitment. While Cooper's side did manage to get some good business done early on, tying down defender Kyle Ferguson to a permanent deal following an impressive loan spell at the back end of last season, it hasn't been until the last week or so that the Glovers squad has really started to take shape. In Bristol Rovers loanee Jed Ward, who impressed during a stint with Forest Green last term, the Somerset outfit have secured one of the best goalkeepers in the division, but in the likes of teenage frontman Ben Wodskou, who arrives with next to no senior experience, midfielder Luke McCormick, who will have to answer questions over his attitude and commitment, and frontman Junior Morias, who fell out of favour at Notts County, the jury is still out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid rumours that Cooper is growing frustrated with the direction of travel under the new ownership, it seems likely that the battle-hardened boss will be keen to rely on some of the old guard in the opening weeks of the season. Cultured midfielder Brett McGavin enjoyed an outstanding first season in Somerset after sealing a move from Torquay last summer, scoring seven times in 39 games, while combative frontman Aaron Jarvis, who found the net eight times in 28 appearances last term and had a titanic tussle with Tom Parkes when the sides met last year, promises to be a handful for defenders. It remains to be seen whether Yeovil have made enough progress to improve significantly on last season's 18th placed finish.

So, after a summer of remarkable change for both sides, the new National League season will begin in familiar fashion when Pools travel to Yeovil on Saturday. Simon Grayson's side will be determined to avoid old failings as they look to plot a route into the play-offs. As so often, a good start will be crucial, made all the more important by the fact that deep-seated divisions are never far below the surface at Victoria Park. Perhaps, just perhaps, this will be the season Pools start to make progress on their journey back to the Football League.