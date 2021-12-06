Pools will face Blackpool at the Suit Direct Stadium on the weekend of January 7-10 looking to claim a third scalp of the competition having already beaten two League One sides to reach this stage.

Pools booked their spot in the third round with a 1-0 win over Lincoln City on Saturday as Graeme Lee enjoyed a winning start to his tenure as Pools manager.

Lee admitted he would have liked to have been handed a tie with former club Middlesbrough in the draw, a club where he spent over a decade after his playing career, but he will still get to welcome Championship opposition to the Suit Direct Stadium in the New Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United will host Blackpool at the Suit Direct Stadium in the FA Cup third round. Picture by FRANK REID

And Pools fans have been giving their reaction to the draw and the news their side will host the Seasiders.

@euandev: I’ll take it. Very doable

@kdove82: Bring it on!

@adamdav_1998: It's a home tie at the very least..

@GregCotts: Not the big draw but it’s a home game and a very winnable game #HUFC

@danielcarlingg1: Decent chance of getting through

@Mogzy1985: The David Ferguson/Mark Cullen derby.

@BRI_BLS: Could of been far worse, we have a good chance at home.

@waynecalvert2: Not best draw but winnable for #pools

@Jamiemwood: Boring

@alisonb946: Round 4 here we come

@richyhpool: somebody up there hates us!

@mjrobson75: Was hoping for a big club but at least we have a winnable tie!

@stublackett: Only positive in that, is we're at the Vic.. bring it on!

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.