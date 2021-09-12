Sterry’s first goal for Pools saw them claim a 1-0 win at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon and move up to fourth in the League Two table.

The former Newcastle United defender was also named man of the match by both the supporters and BBC Radio Tees Sport. But he questioned what game people were watching, such are the standards he holds himself to.

While Hartlepool weren’t at their best performance-wise, it’s the three points that counts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United's Jamie Sterry scores their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 11th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s absolutely massive really,” Sterry said. “The main thing is the three points especially with the way the game was today.

"We all want to score but it didn’t cross my mind that we’d struggle to score because I felt even at Tranmere we were putting good balls in and someone just needed to be there to turn it in.

"This game my crossing was absolutely terrible but that’s something I’ll look back at and work on.

"But the important part is the win. We keep the run going at home which is massive, we love playing here and the fans are unbelievable.”

HUFC matchday coverage in association with sponsors Hornsey's Bar & Grill.

Sterry’s goal came with just 20-minutes remaining as he capitalised on some defensive hesitancy from former Pools loanee Harvey Saunders before playing a one-two with Will Goodwin and slotting the ball home.

“To get a goal, I’m sure it’s my first league goal, it was really enjoyable,” he added. “I was on the front foot, probably for the first time all game because I didn’t start very well.

"My first thought was to get in front, Harvey was shouting to the other guy to clear it but he didn’t step so I thought if I can get in front and come inside then Harvey will be behind me so I’ll either have a chance or he’s going to trip me.

"I’m not trying to cheat but if he clips me then it’s a penalty which is part of the game.

"But I cut inside, swing my left foot which is something I’m trying to work on. If I caught it better then I probably would have missed!”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.