Hartlepool United are among a number of clubs in the race to sign Crawley Town frontman Adam Campbell.

Pools are keen to bring the 29-year-old, who had a brief spell on loan at the club in 2014, back to the North East but will have to fend off competition from a number of other suitors, while Crawley are also said to have offered him a new contract.

Pools supporters have spent much of the last 12 months feeling disillusioned and disgruntled but three new recruits appear to be the first welcome step in restoring some goodwill to the embattled fanbase - and a marquee signing like Campbell would be an even bigger boost.

Hartlepool's recent history has, for the most part, been characterised by disappointment - not discounting a memorable promotion in 2021, as well as thrilling FA Cup and EFL Trophy runs - and Pools find themselves in yet another difficult position after an underwhelming return to the National League.

Pools are said to be in the hunt for former Gateshead frontman Adam Campbell, who won promotion to League One with Crawley last season.

The fanbase was further divided by the controversial decision to replace popular manager Kevin Phillips with Darren Sarll, while the ill-feeling was exacerbated by a much-maligned hike in season ticket prices.

However, for the first time in a long time, it feels as though there is a chance of some positivity returning to the club.

Straight-talking, no-nonsense manager Darren Sarll should be well-suited to the unique demands of the relentless Pools fans, while his bullish, blood and thunder approach is likely to appeal to supporters.

Although a number of their National League rivals have been busier, there is a consensus that the new manager's first three summer signings have the potential to do well.

Most pleasing of all, perhaps, is that the recruits indicate a clear plan and direction; all three have at least some of the characteristics Sarll is looking for, from size to robustness, reliability to links to the local area, which makes a refreshing change from the often haphazard approach of previous regimes.

Sarll seems like a man to take most things in his stride - so important for the occupier of the home dugout at the Suit Direct Stadium - and appears to be genuinely relishing the challenge.

He has a proven track record of leading sides to the National League play-offs - and a top seven finish would surely be considered a success next season - and has the core of his squad in place, with promotion-winners littered throughout it.

Things could, of course, look different if Pools are unable to keep hold of the talismanic Mani Dieseruvwe, but for now at least Sarll can be confident he's making reasonable progress.

So far, the new manager's signings are probably a reflection of himself - more functional than flashy, with an emphasis on durability, determination and consistency.

Supporters love a marquee signing - although that, of course, is not a reason in and of itself to make one - but the right player could provide a welcome boost to morale, season ticket sales and Sarll's squad.

Step forward Adam Campbell, another man who appears to possess a number of the characteristics Sarll relishes; he has links to the area, having been born in North Shields and played for Newcastle, Darlington and Gateshead, has experience of success and is in the prime of his career. His signature would be a real coup.

The big challenge for Pools will be luring him to the Suit Direct Stadium.

First, he will have to consider his future at Crawley, where he scored seven goals in 48 appearances and is rumoured to have been offered a new deal; on the one hand, the chance to test himself in League One must surely appeal but, on the other, he might fear that his opportunities will be more limited while the prospect of returning home and being one of the main men in the Pools side could be tempting.

A lot could depend on Sarll, who clearly is clearly working hard on a project and will be hoping to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion. He might be the perfect man to persuade Campbell.

Of course, the reality remains that a lot will also depend on what kind of contract the club can offer; there should be some wiggle room after nine players, including a contingent of high earning Scotsmen, were released, but it’s unlikely that Pools will be able to make him an offer he can't refuse.

There's also the issue of the club's National League status to consider. Campbell might well be keen to remain in the Football League, although Sarll might be able to pitch to him a plan that ends in promotion.

Campbell could offer Pools welcome flexibility and versatility; he could be both a foil and a partner to Mani Dieseruvwe, or he could provide a goal threat from the flank.

A front three of Campbell, Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey certainly appeals, even though none of that trio are guaranteed to be at the club next season.

At this stage, it appears clear that the prospect of Campbell returning to Pools is more than just a pipe dream; several sources have hinted at concrete interest.

Even so, Pools will do very well to pull off a deal for the experienced forward and it would be at least something of a surprise to see him drop down to the fifth tier.

Whatever happens, it would be a welcome boost to see Pools land a marquee signing, be that Campbell or someone comparable.

Most fans still need convincing that success is around the corner - and that's a real issue for Pools, who need punters to put their hands in their pockets and shell out on season tickets.