"He comes with great references from Leeds through a goalkeeping coach I know there.

The teenager signed for Pools last week to provide cover and competition for Adam Smith until the end of the season. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Adam Smith has hailed new signing Darryl Ombang as a "great lad and a great character".

The 19-year-old signed for Pools last week following the departure of Owen Foster, who returned to parent club Hull before heading out on loan again, signing for National League South promotion-chasers Torquay.

Foster's departure momentarily left Pools without a senior goalkeeper to provide cover and competition for Smith, with youngster Harry Conyard named among the substitutes for last month's thumping win over Boston.

Pools moved to plug the gap with the signing of Ombang, who arrives on loan from Championship side Leeds until the end of the season. Ombang, who was named among the substitutes for last Saturday's win over Halifax, is the sixth different goalkeeper to feature in a Pools matchday squad this season, along with Smith, Foster, Conyard, Joel Dixon and Brad Young.

The young goalkeeper, who is contracted with Leeds until the summer of 2026, already has some senior experience having spent time out on loan at Ossett United and Farsley Celtic. Ombang has also been capped by England at under-17 level and represented the Leeds under-21 side, impressing in the Whites Premier League 2 campaign.

Although Ombang was an unused substitute on Saturday as Smith kept his first clean sheet in eight games in a hard-fought 1-0 win over play-off chasing Halifax, he announced himself with his enthusiastic celebrations at full time; Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick described him as a "big character" after the game.

Smith should have the chance to get to know the new man well over the next few weeks. As well as being the club's first choice in-between the sticks, the 32-year-old has been the goalkeeping coach since the departure of Paul Woolston, who left to join UAE Pro League side Al Jazira, in October. While Smith has not had much time to work with the new arrival just yet, he admitted the early signs were positive and hailed Ombang's potential.

"He's a great lad and a great character," he said.

"He'll fit in with the group well and it makes my job so much easier.

"He comes with great references from Leeds through a goalkeeping coach I know there.

"I've only had three or four sessions with him so far, so it's still early days but I can already see that he's got loads of potential."