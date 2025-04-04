Sterry made 102 appearances for Pools and was an integral part of the side that won promotion in 2021, scoring in the penalty shootout win over Torquay in the National League play-off final. Picture by Mark Fletcher.

Former Hartlepool United defender Jamie Sterry has signed a new two-year contract with League Two promotion-chasers Doncasters Rovers.

Sterry spent two-and-a-half years at Victoria Park, making a total of 102 appearances. The 29-year-old was an integral part of the side that won promotion in 2021, playing 30 times and scoring in the play-off final penalty shootout against Torquay. Despite being sent off twice, he was a regular in the side the following season as Pools made a strong start to life back in League Two while also reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy. Remarkably, he started the 2022/23 campaign out of the side, with new manager Paul Hartley preferring Reghan Tumilty, who he had signed from Raith Rovers over the summer, ahead of him at right-back. He eventually regained his place but signed for Doncaster less than a month after Pools were relegated back to the National League.

Sterry made his Rovers debut in August 2023, playing the full 90 minutes in a narrow defeat to Harrogate, before suffering a serious injury that kept him out for four months. He returned to full fitness and established himself in Grant McCann's side, featuring 30 times as Doncaster reached the League Two play-offs. This season has been one of Sterry's best, with the defender making 40 appearances and helping Rovers into promotion contention. Ahead of a trip to 15th-placed Cheltenham this weekend, the South Yorkshire side are fifth in League Two, five points behind leaders Walsall with a game in hand.

Sterry, who has agreed a two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months, told Doncaster's official club website he was "delighted" to have penned a new contract.

"I'm over the moon to commit my future to this great club," he said.

"It's something that I've wanted to get sorted for a while, speaking with the gaffer and the confidence he gives me every day. I'm delighted.

"I love the club, I love the area, I love the group of players we've got. The club is going in the right direction and the change from when I first joined until now is unbelievable. The club wants to grow and I want to grow with it.

"You've got to look at life and try to enjoy it. I enjoy it here. I don't really want to wait around for anything else. It's where I want to be."

Rovers boss Grant McCann told the club website he was looking forward to seeing more of Sterry combining with Luke Molyneux down Doncaster's right flank, a partnership that will be very familiar to Pools fans, with Molyneux having made 110 appearances in the North East.

He said: "I'm delighted to tie Jamie down on a new long term contract.

"He is an excellent player for us and he's getting better all the time. His partnership with Luke Molyneux and Owen Bailey on the right-hand side of the pitch is key for us and I'm looking forward to working with Jamie over the next few years."