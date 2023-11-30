It’s the halfway stage of the National League season this weekend as Hartlepool United travel to AFC Fylde.

It’s been a long time since Pools cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Coasters back in August – a result which moved them to the top of the division.

John Askey’s side now reach the turning point in the season with plenty to do if they are to mount a serious challenge for a play-off place. That journey begins with a trip to Fylde as they look to bounce back from a harrowing afternoon on home soil against Bromley.

Hartlepool’s home form has been a major concern in recent weeks but they have managed to stop the rot away from home after taking four points from six in trips to York and Kidderminster. Pools enjoyed their performance of the season against York and will be hoping they can replicate that against the side second bottom in the league with Askey hoping to have defender Emmanuel Onariase back available after he missed the defeat to Bromley through illness.

Hartlepool United reach the midway stage of the season against AFC Fylde.

"We’re hoping Manny will be back for the next game which will help and then we’ve just got to go again,” said Askey.

"It’s been difficult because you start the season and you think we might just need one centre-back, and we were able to get one in, and then with Doddsy going down and Alex being injured for the majority of the time then you’re sort of three light and it’s cost us.