Aldershot boss Tommy Widdrington, who helped Pools win promotion during his playing days, is expecting a tough test when the two sides meet in Hampshire on Saturday. Picture by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Aldershot Town manager Tommy Widdrington is expecting a tough test when his side host Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Both sides have endured mixed starts to the new National League season. Pools, who replaced head coach Anthony Limbrick with experienced manager Simon Grayson in June, picked up 10 points from the first 12 available but a run of five games without a win has seen them fall out of the play-off places. While Grayson's side have been rock solid at the back, keeping six clean sheets in their opening nine matches, goals have proven harder to come by. Having lost the prolific Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 appearances at Victoria Park, to Rochdale over the summer, a new look front line including the likes of Alex Reid, who notched 17 times in 32 games for Wealdstone last term, Danny Johnson and Jermaine Francis, who signed last week, are still taking time to gel. Indeed, Pools have scored just nine goals in their first nine matches this term and have drawn a blank in three of their last four games. Manager Simon Grayson demanded a reaction when he spoke to the press in the week following a frustrating goalless draw with newly-promoted Brackley last time out which he slammed as "the poorest performance we've had since I've been here".

Aldershot, by contrast, have been short of clean sheets rather than goals. The Shots are the National League's leading scorers having found the net a remarkable 22 times in their first nine games - that's 13 more goals than Pools - but have also shipped 19, making them the division's third leakiest back line. After a slow start to the season, a thumping 5-1 win over Gateshead followed by a 4-0 demolition of Morecambe proved the catalyst for a five-match unbeaten run, only coming to an end at the hands of well-fancied Carlisle at the weekend. Defeat in Cumbria was the first time the free-scoring Shots have failed to score this term; indeed, Widdrington's side have scored at least twice in all of their other games this season. Saturday's clash, then, has the feel of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.

Widdrington is one of the most popular figures in football for all sorts of reasons. Born in Newcastle, he is renowned as one of the most charismatic and engaging people in the game and is held in high regard at Victoria Park having helped Pools win promotion to League One in the 2002/03 campaign, impressing supporters with his hard work, commitment and tenacity. Since retiring from playing, Widdrington has spent time in charge of the likes of Salisbury City, Hemel Hempstead, Eastbourne Borough and King's Lynn Town. He was appointed Aldershot manager in 2023, steering the Shots clear of relegation in his first season at the helm before leading the Hampshire side to an eight placed finish as well as the third round of the FA Cup during his first full campaign in charge. Last term was more difficult for all sorts of reasons and the Shots were embroiled in a relegation battle for most of the campaign. Widdrington spent time away from the dugout after suffering two strokes in November last year, returning in January. After securing their National League status, the Shots beat Spennymoor Town 3-0 to win the FA Trophy at Wembley, Aldershot's first ever visit to the national stadium.

"It will be no easy game," Widdrington told Aldershot's official club website when discussing Saturday's visit of Pools.

"They've hardly conceded any goals this season at all. They haven't scored a lot, but they're very tight at the back. With us being as free-scoring as we've been, it should make for an entertaining game.

"They've started the season very solidly, they've got a guy in charge there (Simon Grayson) who knows the game inside out, he's played at the highest level, he's managed at higher levels.

"I say this every week, there isn't an easy game in this division, whether it's home or away. Every point should be precious to anybody, and it certainly is to us. We'll be looking to be positive from the off, get on the front foot and get our fans out of their seats. I've played at Hartlepool and I know the Poolies that come down will be voicing their opinion and giving their team a good backing. I know that the Shots fans, whose fantastic support again was evident at Carlisle, will be backing us as well. It astounded me, they stood in the pouring rain for two-and-a-half hours, and stayed behind to clap the lads off. We appreciate the continued support and we'll be looking to give them something back on Saturday."

