Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence wants to see Alfie Steel play regular football after the teenager joined Whitby Town on a short-term loan deal.

Steel, who has made a handful of substitute appearances for Pools, made his debut for the Seadsiders in midweek when he played the final 25 minutes of their 3-0 defeat to promotion-chasing Worksop.

The frontman will link up with fellow Pools loanee Campbell Darcy at the Northern Premier League outfit.

Pools legend Gary Liddle is in charge at Whitby, while former Pools players Connor Smith, Nathan Thomas and Connor Simpson are all regulars for the Seasiders.

With Mani Dieseruvwe in fine form, Gary Madine nearing a return to fitness and Pools hoping to strengthen in forward areas, a loan move for Steel seems to make perfect sense.

And Lawrence is hoping he'll benefit from a regular taste of senior football and has tipped the youngster as one for the future.

"He needs to play senior football," he said.

"When he comes back to the hurly-burly of the National League, we want him to be ready.

"Whitby's a good one for us, Campbell Darcy's doing well there and it's just up the road.

"Rather than just sitting on the bench and training in the week, we want him to go out and experience something different.

"Ideally, we'd have liked to find somewhere in the National League North for him but Whitby have been great to deal with and we know he's in safe hands.

"We can always call him back if we need him but with the injured players we have coming back, we felt his opportunities might be limited.

"He's part of the long-term plans at the club and we look forward to following his development."