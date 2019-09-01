After falling behind on the stroke of half-time to a Kasey Palmer header, Boro turned the tables to take a second-half lead courtesy of a Taylor Moore own goal and Britt Assombalonga finish.

Yet a Tommy Rowe header nine minutes from time ensured the Robins took a point from an end-to-end Championship contest.

Despite the late equaliser many Boro fans took the positives from the match, with their side showing signs of progress under new head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

Middlesbrough's Ryan Shotton almost claimed a late winner for his side.

Here’s how some supporters reacted on social media:

@YusufBoroFan: That was a tough and entertaining game. Bristol City best team we have played so far this season by a country mile and we competed well for the full 90. Yes we were a bit shaky at the back, but offensively it was positive at times. McNair and Johnson star men in midfield.

@boro74: Very encouraging performance unlucky not to get all 3 points still questions defensively but plenty of positives

@deeg159: Cracking entertainment today and credit to Jonathan Woodgate creating that style within 6 months of #Pulisball .... win, lose or draw I'm sure @Boro fans prefer the current style !!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@TomBennett1992: #Boro have already dropped 6 points so far from leading positions, we are only 6 games in

@smoggyontour86: I’d stick with Dijksteel at right back the more he plays the better he’ll get, Fry obviously looks rusty, Lewis Wing looks like he’s stuck in neutral. McNair a machine

@Smithy_MFC84: The transition from rigid, safety first football will take time, and we’ll see mistakes. However, if we also see the sort of football we saw today going forward, where we looked probing and exciting at times, then I’m all for it.

@MartinMcC86: Plenty of positives today, Bola again looked very good, Marvin Johnson was good and Britt took his goal well... But we've got to stop throwing points away or it will cost us in the long run

@sis_insights: Feels like the beginning/end of the Mogga years - goals and intent but no defining sense of direction. The defining sense of direction which Aitor had from December 2013 to January 2016. We have to hope Woody will find that voice for the team.

@EojSewob: Tony Pulis deemed McNair not good enough to play midfield. He's been MOTM every game we've played this season, including one where he was subbed on after HT.