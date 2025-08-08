Alun Armstrong backs former Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson to shine at Gateshead this season
The experienced full-back left Pools this summer after five seasons and well over 200 appearances at Victoria Park, quickly sealing a move to National League rivals Gateshead after his departure. Although Ferguson, who was part of the National League team of the season as Pools won promotion back to the Football League in 2021, had tended to divide opinion on the terraces, most fans were surprised to see him leave this summer. While the 31-year-old might have lost some of the energy and dynamism that made him so effective towards the beginning of his time at Victoria Park, he remained a reliable and committed member of the squad, making 45 appearances last season.
Certainly, Gateshead will be hoping the defender still has plenty to offer ahead of the new National League season, with the Heed preparing to kick off their campaign at home to well-fancied Southend on Saturday. It's been a hugely challenging few months at Gateshead, with a takeover led by former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe collapsing in dramatic fashion and the Heed missing out on the play-offs despite being just three points behind leaders Barnet on Boxing Day. This summer has seen a mass exodus at the Gateshead International Stadium, with manager Carl Magnay, who labelled last season as a "disaster", resigning in June. Skipper Greg Olley, who blasted the off-field developments in a remarkably candid interview at the end of last season, has signed for York, influential midfielder Regan Booty has joined Barrow, Luke Hannant, last season's player of the year, was picked up by Oldham while Ben Worman signed for Solihull Moors.
That's left the Heed facing an uphill task ahead of the new season, and expectations have been adjusted accordingly; the 2025/26 campaign is set to be about survival and consolidation, rather than another play-off push. Despite all the swirling chaos, there have been one or two green shoots of recovery since the appointment of former Blyth Spartans and Darlington boss Alun Armstrong as the club's new manager. Crucially, Gateshead have added some much-needed experience to their ranks in the wake of the departures of many of their senior players, with the likes of striker Dom Telford, Hartlepool-born attacking midfielder Harry Chapham and full-back Callum Johnson, who is set to miss the start of the campaign after picking up a knock in pre-season, all arriving to bolster the Heed ranks.
"Fergie has come in, he's a captain, he's a leader, he knows the level, and I am delighted we got him in first," Armstrong told Mark Carruthers.
"Callum Johnson will miss it but again, he's a player that's capable of playing at a higher level so those two, I was really pleased with.
"It's unfortunate Callum got a kick on the ankle that made him roll it against Dunston, but then the other lads that have come in have given us a boost."
