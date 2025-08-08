Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong has backed former Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson to play a big role at the Gateshead International Stadium this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced full-back left Pools this summer after five seasons and well over 200 appearances at Victoria Park, quickly sealing a move to National League rivals Gateshead after his departure. Although Ferguson, who was part of the National League team of the season as Pools won promotion back to the Football League in 2021, had tended to divide opinion on the terraces, most fans were surprised to see him leave this summer. While the 31-year-old might have lost some of the energy and dynamism that made him so effective towards the beginning of his time at Victoria Park, he remained a reliable and committed member of the squad, making 45 appearances last season.

Certainly, Gateshead will be hoping the defender still has plenty to offer ahead of the new National League season, with the Heed preparing to kick off their campaign at home to well-fancied Southend on Saturday. It's been a hugely challenging few months at Gateshead, with a takeover led by former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe collapsing in dramatic fashion and the Heed missing out on the play-offs despite being just three points behind leaders Barnet on Boxing Day. This summer has seen a mass exodus at the Gateshead International Stadium, with manager Carl Magnay, who labelled last season as a "disaster", resigning in June. Skipper Greg Olley, who blasted the off-field developments in a remarkably candid interview at the end of last season, has signed for York, influential midfielder Regan Booty has joined Barrow, Luke Hannant, last season's player of the year, was picked up by Oldham while Ben Worman signed for Solihull Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's left the Heed facing an uphill task ahead of the new season, and expectations have been adjusted accordingly; the 2025/26 campaign is set to be about survival and consolidation, rather than another play-off push. Despite all the swirling chaos, there have been one or two green shoots of recovery since the appointment of former Blyth Spartans and Darlington boss Alun Armstrong as the club's new manager. Crucially, Gateshead have added some much-needed experience to their ranks in the wake of the departures of many of their senior players, with the likes of striker Dom Telford, Hartlepool-born attacking midfielder Harry Chapham and full-back Callum Johnson, who is set to miss the start of the campaign after picking up a knock in pre-season, all arriving to bolster the Heed ranks.

Long-serving defender David Ferguson bade an emotional farewell to Pools fans in June after making 235 appearances in five years at Victoria Park. Picture by Frank Reid.

"Fergie has come in, he's a captain, he's a leader, he knows the level, and I am delighted we got him in first," Armstrong told Mark Carruthers.

"Callum Johnson will miss it but again, he's a player that's capable of playing at a higher level so those two, I was really pleased with.

"It's unfortunate Callum got a kick on the ankle that made him roll it against Dunston, but then the other lads that have come in have given us a boost."