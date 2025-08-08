Goalkeeper completes Championship move amid Hartlepool United links

Paul Farman, who was strongly linked with a move to Hartlepool United this summer, has signed for Championship side Swansea City.

The veteran goalkeeper, who has agreed a one-year deal in South Wales, was touted as one of the leading contenders to fill the vacant number one role at Victoria Park this summer.

However, with suggestions the 35-year-old was holding out for a Football League move, Pools swooped to sign Harvey Cartwright on Thursday, who arrived on a season-long loan from Hull City. The 23-year-old, who will wear the number one shirt in the North East, joins with Football League experience already under his belt thanks to a loan spell with League Two Grimsby in the 2023/24 campaign, where he made 32 appearances. Cartwright could go straight into the team for this weekend's long trip to Yeovil, although experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith is also in contention to start against his former side.

Farman, who was born in North Shields, became a free agent at the end of last season after being released by Barrow, where he made 179 appearances. The veteran enjoyed a hugely successful spell with Lincoln City, playing 229 times and helping the Imps win the National League title in 2017 as well as the Football League Trophy in 2018, although he was an unused substitute in the final. He was also part of the Lincoln side that memorably reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, playing all nine matches as the Imps beat Premier League Burnley before losing to Arsenal in the last eight. Farman has also turned out for the likes of Gateshead, Stevenage and Carlisle.

The goalkeeper joins a Swansea side who finished 11th in the Championship last season. Farman is set to provide cover and competition for Lawrence Vigouroux, who made 48 appearances last term, and Andy Fisher.

"Paul will provide valuable competition for Lawrence Vigouroux and Andy Fisher in our goalkeeping unit under Martyn Margetson, and we are pleased to have him on board as we start the new season," head coach Alan Sheehan told Swansea's official club website.