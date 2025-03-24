Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has backed Reyes Cleary to play in the Football League.

The 20-year-old made one and scored one as Pools ended a run of eight matches without a win at the weekend, thumping a resurgent Boston 4-1.

Almost from the moment of the referee's first whistle, the Pilgrims back line, who came into the game full of confidence having kept four clean sheets in their last 10 matches, appeared bamboozled by Cleary's pace, power and driving runs. The West Bromwich Albion loanee eased past Jai Rowe before crossing for Gary Madine to score the opener after just four minutes, while he made it 3-1 in the second half when he curled an effort into the bottom corner, his second goal in three games and the third of an impressive loan spell.

It hasn't taken Cleary long to become a firm fan favourite at the Prestige Group Stadium. Not since Tyler Burey's memorable stint in the first half of the 2021/22 season can Pools reasonably claim to have attracted such an exciting young attacker to the North East, with Cleary catching the eye in almost all of his 13 Pools appearances so far. Even in an unfamiliar wing-back role, Cleary has shone thanks to his fast feet and powerful running.

Although he is still something of a diamond in the rough and might well have had more goals to his name had he been a little more composed in the final third, most of those who have watched Cleary in the last couple of months have backed him to go on and achieve big things.

For the young winger, his immediate aim is to secure a new deal at The Hawthorns. Having penned his first professional contract at West Brom in December 2021, Cleary extended his deal until the end of the 2024/25 season but knows his time in the West Midlands could be up this summer.

Following a difficult loan spell at League Two leaders Walsall at the beginning of the campaign, Cleary has certainly done his case know harm since signing for Pools in January and Limbrick has been talking up the youngster after another strong showing at the weekend, backing him to succeed in the Football League.

"He can play in the Football League," he said.

"It's been interesting, he's actually been at his most impactful in terms of goals scored and assists when he's played at wing-back. He's obviously a winger, but I think we've got the balance right with him and Louis (Stephenson). Louis has been excellent as well by the way, we shouldn't forget that. He's so all-action, although he needs to keep learning and developing as well.

"In terms of Reyes, I think he's come on well. Physically he needs to get better, he's clearly got good physical attributes but he needs to be able to see games out more. I think his consistency in terms of end product and numbers is going to be the big thing."