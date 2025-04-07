Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has been discussing the significance of being able to name an unchanged side as Pools beat relegated Ebbsfleet thanks to Sam Folarin's 94th minute winner on Saturday.

The Australian was lambasted at the beginning of his tenure for his propensity to chop and change both in terms of personnel and formation. Limbrick made an immediate switch to a 3-5-2 formation after he replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of February but reverted back to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 following a run of three games without a win. Even then, the former Woking boss continued to rotate his side before changing to a three at the back again at the beginning of last month. One of the big criticisms levelled against Limbrick was the number of players being deployed out of position during the opening weeks of his tenure; Jack Hunter, a midfielder, and Dan Dodds, a full-back, were both preferred to Billy Sass-Davies at centre-half while a number of different players lined up at wing-back.

Now, however, there are signs that things seem to be settling down. Players are starting to look more comfortable in the 3-5-2 formation, which allows Pools to start with two strikers and three midfielders while still getting the best out of the in-form Reyes Cleary, who scored his fourth goal in five games at the weekend. The return to the team of Billy Sass-Davies, who has started all of the last six games as part of Limbrick's defensive trio, has made a difference at the back and Pools are beginning to look more assured and self-confident, winning all of their last three games.

Saturday's game was significant in that it was the first time Limbrick named an unchanged side in the 12th game of his tenure. While the Australian might justifiably point out that he had to contend with a number of injuries as well as a suspension to the influential Nathan Sheron in the opening weeks of his stewardship, there was also a sense that he wasn't sure what his best team was. Although Limbrick's side still have a long way to go and the win over Ebbsfleet was by no means a vintage performance, results are trending in the right direction and Pools are starting to establish a more distinctive way of playing. Limbrick admits the opportunity to name the same XI for successive matches was a welcome one.

The Pools head coach named an unchanged side for Saturday's win over Ebbsfleet - the first time he has done so in the 12th game of his tenure. Picture by Frank Reid.

"It's easier when you're playing Saturday to Saturday and you've got the week to prepare," he said.

"It gives players more time to recover. We do have an older squad, so sometimes it's difficult for them to back it up and go again.

"There's been a few injuries and suspensions and we've made a few changes too. We want to try and keep a settled side as much as we can, of course, so it was nice to be able to do that."