Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was delighted with the impact of his substitutions after Pools recorded a third successive win for the first time since the beginning of last season, beating Ebbsfleet 3-2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Folarin came off the bench to provide the decisive moment, heading home the winning goal, his first for Pools, in the 94th minute.

As ever, Limbrick looked to make a difference with his attack-minded substitutions, introducing Luke Charman, Adam Campbell and Nicky Featherstone in a bid to win the game after Pools had been pegged back for a second time by Fleet frontman Aaron Cosgrave, who rounded Adam Smith to make it 2-2 with 17 minutes of normal time remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veteran midfielder Featherstone replaced the tiring Joe Grey and helped the home side regain some control in the middle of the park, Charman put himself about well after being introduced in favour of Louis Stephenson while Campbell added some energy and impetus to a floundering Pools performance after replacing the impressive Nathan Sheron. Folarin, who had a bit of a mixed cameo from the bench, nodded in the winner in the fourth minute of seven added on and will be hoping to build on his first Pools goal following a frustrating start to life at the Prestige Group Stadium. Limbrick used his full complement of changes, with skipper Luke Waterfall replacing the stricken Tom Parkes after 68 minutes.

The Pools head coach made a succession of attack-minded substitutions at the weekend, with Sam Folarin coming off the bench to score a 94th minute winner. Picture by Frank Reid.

The Pools head coach has always tried to be positive and proactive with his substitutions and has rarely settled for a draw. While that has worked against him in the past - Pools conceded late on to lose to Aldershot having made a string of aggressive changes - his courage is beginning to bear fruit; Pools are unbeaten in their last five matches and have won their previous three games to move up into the top half of the National League table. The Australian was full of praise for the impact made by all of his substitutions at the weekend.

"The first sub was because we wanted to try and get on the ball more and get an extra passer on the pitch, so that's why we brought Nicky Featherstone on," he said.

"We brought him on for a different reason the week before, where it was to see the game out in a different scenario. I felt we needed to get an extra passer in the middle of the pitch. He's unfortunate not to be playing by the way - I think all the ones who came on are unfortunate not to be playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought Charman came on and did his stuff and a mention for Adam Campbell as well, he hasn't had a lot of game time and it's been hard for him not playing. He made one run down our left-hand side to track someone; if he hadn't made that run, they could have been in and those things don't go unnoticed, especially at that stage in the game.

"Obviously Sam gets the plaudits for what he's done and I'm very pleased for him. I think all the subs came on and did well."

Your next Hartlepool United read: Pools player ratings from last gasp win over relegated Ebbsfleet