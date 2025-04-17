Anthony Limbrick mindful of threat posed by former Pools frontman Mike Fondop ahead of Oldham trip
Fondop is best remembered at Pools for his ill-fated comments in an interview after he signed for the club in September 2021 during which compared himself to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he struggled to live up to his own big billing and left Pools after just four months, failing to score in 13 appearances.
Despite a difficult time in the North East, the powerful frontman has enjoyed success throughout his career. He earned himself cult hero status after scoring five goals in his first nine games for Wrexham, while his enthusiastic if somewhat unconventional approach gained him admirers at the likes of Halifax, where his four goals in 12 appearances helped the Shaymen stave off the threat of relegation, Chesterfield and Burton Albion.
Fondop has enjoyed the best spell of his career at Boundary Park, scoring 39 goals in 114 games. The Cameroonian forward has bagged 16 National League goals this term but was on the wrong end of scathing criticism from Latics boss Micky Mellon after their defeat to Yeovil at the weekend, suggesting he wanted "much more" from Fondop.
With his manager's comments still likely at the forefront of his mind, Fondop will be eager to make an impression against his former side on Friday. Ex-Pools strikers Josh Umerah, Rakish Bingham, Devante Rodney and Chris Wreh have all scored against their previous employers already this season, while Fondop went close with a venomous effort when the two teams met on New Year's Day. While his robust approach might not always make him the most easy on the eye, Fondop's recent record speaks for itself and Limbrick is well aware of the threat he might pose.
"He's big, strong, physical and he's experienced at this level," he said.
"I think he's a good player. With the goals that he's got, he can be a real target and a focal point in the team. I think he benefits when they play two up top and have another striker playing off him, whoever that is; they've mixed it up a little bit. I think he'll be a threat and one that we have to keep an eye on, that's for sure."
