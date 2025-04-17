Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is not convinced now is a good time to take on play-off chasing Oldham Athletic.

Pools make the trip to Boundary Park on Good Friday looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches against a Latics side who have lost ground in the race for promotion following a run of three defeats in a row.

Oldham have one of the biggest budgets and largest fanbases in the National League but have struggled to live up to expectations in recent seasons, finishing 12th and 10th since relegation from the Football League in 2022.

Like Pools, the Latics have a proud history of competing at a higher level and were founding members of the Premier League in 1992; indeed, Oldham were the first former Premier League side to find themselves playing non-league football when they were relegated at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Pools are looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches when they travel to play-off chasing Oldham on Good Friday. Picture by Frank Reid.

Yet the Manchester side have made strides this season under Micky Mellon and will begin the Easter weekend in fourth, well-placed to finish in the play-offs. However, the Latics are just six points clear of eighth placed Altrincham and still have to play York, who are second and still in with an outside shout of winning the league title, and Forest Green Rovers, who are third. That means Mellon's side need to win at least two of their final four games to make certain of a play-off place, while a finish in the top four would avoid having to play an away quarter-final.

Although Saturday's draw with Dagenham and Redbridge means Pools will now need a miracle to sneak into the top seven, Anthony Limbrick's side will make the relatively short journey full of confidence following an impressive recent run. Pools, who won the reverse fixture 2-1 on New Year's Day, one of the highlights of a generally underwhelming campaign, will be looking to take advantage of some chinks in Oldham's armour as well as a growing sense of frustration from fans who feel Mellon is not getting the best out of an expensive squad. Despite that, Limbrick is expecting a stern test as Pools look to make a winning start to the Easter weekend.

"I'm not sure, I think you could look at it both ways," he said.

"Oldham have got very good players and a big budget, they've assembled that team to get promoted.

"I think it will be a matter of time before they click back into gear again. They're trying to find that system and formation but also a combination of players that works for them, they've made a lot of changes recently. They've had a few injuries as well and that hasn't helped them.

"I think they'll turn a corner at some stage, there's no doubt about that. We're just hoping that's not against us!"