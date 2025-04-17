Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United midfielder Nathan Sheron has hinted he would like to stay at Pools beyond the end of this season.

The 27-year-old is one of a number of high profile players who are out of contract this summer, along with the likes of Joe Grey, Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine.

Given the precarious position the club finds itself in following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh last month, it's hard to see how Pools can enter into negotiations with a number of their prize assets until a takeover is completed. With Singh set to stop funding the club at the end of the season, Pools are unable to assess budgets, plan for next season or offer contracts until a new buyer is found.

That means Pools are running the risk of losing Sheron this summer. The midfielder has been one of his side's outstanding performers this season and seems to have settled in the North East, welcoming his second child with his wife Charlotte last month.

The popular midfielder, who has been almost ever-present for Pools this season, is one of a number of high profile players out of contract this summer. Picture by Frank Reid.

The midfielder has started 40 of 42 National League games so far this season, impressing with his tireless running, tough-tackling and tenacious attitude. There's little doubt that Pools would like to keep the former Fleetwood, Harrogate and Oldham man, who is beginning to establish a strong partnership with Jamie Miley in the engine room, but a lot will depend on what happens at the negotiating table in the coming weeks.

If Pools can complete a deal and new owners can offer Sheron a reasonable contract, then it seems clear that the midfielder would be eager to accept. However, it would be impossible to begrudge Sheron, who has a young family to take care of, a move away if Pools are not in a position to table a deal and help him secure his future.

While at this stage it's difficult to know what the next few weeks might have in store, Sheron admits he's enjoyed his first season at the Prestige Group Stadium while hinting he would be keen to remain in the North East.

"Definitely," he said.

"I've really enjoyed myself here, the fans have been great and I love the area.

"We'll have to see what happens in the next few weeks with the club.

"All I can say at this stage is that I have really enjoyed myself.

"Coming up here was a risk, leaving all my friends and family behind. My family have come up and we've really settled up here, that's helped a lot.

"I've really enjoyed the football. I know it hasn't been as successful as we wanted it to be, we've had three different managers and we've been far too inconsistent. For me, it's been great and I've enjoyed it on a personal level."