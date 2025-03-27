The former West Ham defender signed for the Shaymen last week as they look to cope with a number of injuries that boss Chris Millington suggested were threatening to "derail" their impressive season. Picture by Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is relishing the prospect of reuniting with defender Sean Tarima when Pools travel to Halifax on Saturday.

The 20-year-old signed for the Shaymen last week and knows Limbrick from their time together at West Ham, where the Australian worked as an academy coach.

It's been another strong season for Chris Millington's side, who reached the play-offs last season and are well-placed to do so again following an impressive run of form since the new year. There have been one or two signs of nerves of late and the West Yorkshire side have failed to score in any of their last three games, but even despite that Halifax have a seven-point cushion to eighth-placed Altrincham.

However, there are concerns that the sale of Halifax's home ground, The Shay, to Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy could scupper their chances of another shot at the play-offs. Davy wants the Super League side to play their home matches at the ground while a new stadium is being built for them in Kirklees. The Shaymen already share their home with rugby league side Halifax Panthers; EFL regulations state that "a club sharing with one Rugby League team will be acceptable, but a club seeking to share with a Rugby Union team and a Rugby League team, or two Rugby Union teams, will not." That means Halifax's participation in the play-offs, should they qualify, is in doubt while Millington told the club's official website that injuries and the condition of the playing surface at The Shay were threatening to "derail the season". Goalkeeper and captain Sam Johnson, who has made almost 400 appearances for the Shaymen, was forced off with what is feared to be a serious injury at the weekend.

Tarima, then, arrives at a challenging time as he looks to put the disappointment of being released by West Ham, a club he joined at the under-nine age group, behind him. The young defender was an integral part of the Irons side that cruised to the Under-18 Premier League South title in 2022/23, finishing 17 points clear of their nearest challengers. He also featured in every round as the Hammers won the FA Youth Cup.

Having penned his first professional contract at the London Stadium, Tarima featured 18 times for the development squad and played in EFL Trophy fixtures against Newport and Cheltenham earlier in the season.

"I was doing the under-15s and 16s at the time and I think he was in the 13s or 14s, but we worked with him on day release," Limbrick said.

"I remember working with him when I was there and he's talented, he's got a lot of the attributes to do well.

"Halifax have made some good signings and he's one of them."