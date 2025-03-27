The diminutive attacker has endured a difficult season since signing for Pools last summer and lost his place in the side last week following the return of Anthony Mancini. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits he was unaware of rumours linking Adam Campbell with a return to Gateshead.

The 30-year-old signed for Pools in the summer following an impressive season with Crawley, helping the West Sussex side win promotion to League One despite beginning the campaign as one of the favourites for relegation. Campbell, who was born in North Shields, was offered terms to remain at the Broadfield Stadium but opted to sign for Pools, who he made two appearances for in a fleeting loan spell in 2014, in order to return closer to home.

Although big things were expected of Campbell, it's been a difficult season and the diminutive attacker lost his place in the side last week following the return of Anthony Mancini. Campbell struggled to settle under Darren Sarll and found himself shifted out to the left flank, blasting his first few months at Pools as the most frustrating of his career. Things improved somewhat under veteran Lennie Lawrence but the former Newcastle and Darlington man has found things tough going under Limbrick and has been the subject of considerable criticism from fans in recent weeks. While Campbell does a lot of good work without the ball, a return of just three goals in 35 games has been disappointing for someone of his pedigree.

Campbell has strong links with Gateshead, having spent time on loan there in 2015 before signing permanently in 2021. He went on to spend two years with the Heed and was an integral part of the side that won the National League North title, scoring 12 goals in 40 games in the 2021/22 campaign.

Gateshead are on the cusp of a takeover fronted by former Everton, West Brom and Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe and are rumoured to be in the market for a number of new additions before Thursday's transfer deadline. The Heed lost manager Rob Elliot to Crawley earlier in the campaign while a number of their star performers were poached by Football League clubs in January, leaving new boss Carl Magnay, a former Pools captain, struggling to arrest a slump in form. While Gateshead are still in the play-off places, they've lost all of their last five matches and Magnay admitted at the weekend his side are in dire need of new recruits. Gateshead moved to sign striker Frank Nouble from Yeovil last week and there are suggestions that the club have a number of other targets lined up, although Limbrick poured cold water on the idea that Campbell was set to leave Pools.

"I haven't heard that one, that's the first I've heard of it," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.