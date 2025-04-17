"We want to try and attack and win and this weekend will be no different.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has vowed to "attack" promotion-chasing Oldham when Pools travel to Greater Manchester on Good Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools are looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches and get their Easter weekend off to a good start against a Latics side who have lost ground in the race for promotion following a run of three successive defeats.

Despite Oldham's indifferent form of late, Micky Mellon's side still promise to pose a considerable threat to Pools. The Latics have one of the biggest budgets in the National League and boast the second highest average attendance in the division, with almost 6,000 fans cramming into Boundary Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Pools, Oldham have a proud history of competing at a much higher level and were one of the inaugural members of the Premier League in 1992; indeed, the Latics became the first former Premier League side to drop down into non-league when they were relegated from League Two at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Pools head coach has vowed to take the game to Oldham on Good Friday as his side look to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches. Picture by Frank Reid.

In fact, there are a host of similarities between the two teams. Much like Pools, Oldham have found that the pressure and expectation that comes with their Football League reputation is both a blessing and a curse, with the Latics finishing 12th and 10th in the two seasons since relegation.

Despite the fact the Manchester side have made strides this term, Oldham's recent dip in form has led some fans to question former Fleetwood, Dundee United and Tranmere manager Micky Mellon in recent weeks, with the Latics making a host of changes to their side of late and winning just two of their last 13 games.

If Oldham don't go up this season, then Latics fans might well look back to New Year's Day as a turning point in their side's season. Oldham arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in their last eight league matches and took the lead thanks to a stunning strike from Josh Lundstram. However, a dominant Pools turned the game on its head through goals from Luke Waterfall and Anthony Mancini, with Oldham failing to win any of their next four matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools, then, will be hoping to produce a similar performance over the Easter weekend and Anthony Limbrick has vowed to try and take the game to the promotion-contenders.

"We want to go and attack the game - we always do, whether we're home or away and I think fans can see that," he said.

"We want to try and attack and win and this weekend will be no different.

"It shows confidence in the team that we can go and beat the bigger sides. We had a great win over them on New Year's Day, it was a good atmosphere, we played really well and they were in good form coming into that game as well. It was a really good win and hopefully that helps us, it should give the players confidence going into Friday's game."