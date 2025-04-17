Hartlepool United have reached an agreement with Barcelona-based brand Meyba to become the club's new technical kit supplier ahead of the 2025/26 season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United have reached an agreement with Meyba to become the club's new technical kit supplier.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools have partnered with the Barcelona-based sportswear and swimwear brand following the end of their three-year deal with Italian company Errea.

This season's kits, the last to be produced by Errea, were hailed as among the best in the club's modern history, with their innovative and stylish designs garnering widespread praise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools have now linked up with Meyba ahead of the 2025/26 campaign and will no doubt be hoping to build on the success of last season's designs.

Founded in Barcelona in the 1940s by Jose Mestre and Joaquin Ballbe, Meyba shot to prominence in 1981 when they landed a deal to become the Catalonian giants official kit suppliers. In the decade that followed, the likes of Michael Laudrup, Ronald Koeman, Jose Mari Bakaro and Pep Guardiola donned Meyba's designs for the Barcelona side that were managed by the legendary Johan Cruyff and became known as the Dream team V1.

Meyba currently supplies football teams worldwide, including the Guyana National Federation, San Francisco FC and UE Sant Andreu, a fourth tier Spanish side based in Barcelona.

Beyond the football pitch, Meyba has collaborated with the likes of Defected Records, Download Festival and Elrow Global, while also signing a deal to produce the first ever The Beatles football range, currently available on their website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Jones, Meyba's head of global marketing, expressed his delight at partnering with Pools and said he was confident fans would be impressed with the first set of designs ahead of next season.

"We're thrilled to announce that Hartlepool United will proudly be wearing the iconic Meyba 'M' logo starting next season," he said.

"It's an exciting moment to be partnering with such a historic club and we're confident the passionate supporters will love the bespoke kits we've designed in collaboration with the team at HUFC. We can't wait to see them proudly worn by both fans and players alike."

Meanwhile, Hartlepool United's commercial and operations director Rose Stoker, who played a prominent role in last season's successful designs, added that she was honoured to have partnered with the Spanish brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Following a very thorough tender process with all main kit suppliers, we're delighted to announce this partnership and we're really excited to start this journey with Meyba.

"To be their flagship English football team is a huge honour and having had various discussions and meetings with Meyba over the past months, we cannot wait for our fans to see the designs that have been created. They really understand what this club means to our fans and have embodied this in next season's kits, with homages to what makes this town and team special."

Your next Hartlepool United read: Pools head coach responds to growing takeover concerns