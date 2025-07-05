Mancini, who was a popular figure at Victoria Park despite struggling with a number of serious injuries, sealed a move to fellow National League side Rochdale earlier in the week. Picture by Frank Reid.

Anthony Mancini has been reflecting on his time at Hartlepool United after sealing a move to National League rivals Rochdale on Wednesday.

The Frenchman, who was a hugely popular figure at Victoria Park, became Dale manager Jimmy McNulty's fourth summer signing. The 24-year-old's arrival was swiftly followed by the signing of Morecambe's David Tutonda, who made 42 League Two appearances last term. Rochdale are also understood to be closing in on a deal for prolific Pools frontman Mani Dieseruvwe, who has scored 43 goals in 89 games during two impressive seasons in the North East.

Speaking to Rochdale's official club website, Mancini described his two years at Pools as both "really good" and "difficult". That is probably a fair summary of the attacker's time at Victoria Park. When he was fit and available, he ranked among the most exciting creative players in the National League; however, injuries plagued large parts of his spell and hampered his progress, leading to frustration among some fans.

Perhaps the most frustrating thing of all is the fact that Mancini's talent is undeniable. Almost from the moment the former Burnley and Accrington Stanley man arrived as an obscure trialist in the summer of 2023, he played his way into the hearts of Pools fans. Mancini made a blistering start to his Pools career, scoring twice in his first six matches and receiving a standing ovation from all four corners of Roots Hall following a spellbinding display against Southend in August.

Yet the good times weren't to last. Mancini was struck down by a serious hamstring injury during a clash against eventual champions Chesterfield. At the time, Pools were top of the league and two goals to the good, with Mancini having scored one and made the other; after Mancini was forced off, the Spirites turned the game on its head to win 3-2 and Pools, still reeling, soon began to plummet down the league table.

Mancini didn't return until Boxing Day and, in truth, never really looked fully fit for the remainder of the season. The mercurial Frenchman still managed to produce a superb match-winning strike against Ebbsfleet in late January, but he was sidelined again a week later. Another, abortive, comeback attempt followed in March but Mancini trudged off 10 minutes after being introduced from the bench in a stalemate against Southend.

There were hopes that last season might have been different. Mancini, who had spent time recovering in his native France, made it through most of pre-season and proclaimed "I'm free" after his long-awaited comeback, while new manager Darren Sarll appeared determined to get more out of the attacker. For a time, there were some positive signs; although Mancini was used, more often than not, from the bench, he was fit and available for the most part under both Sarll and veteran Lennie Lawrence.

Yet it wasn't long before familiar problems started to rear their ugly head. Tantalisingly, Mancini was sidelined in January having produced one of his best performances in a Pools shirt in a statement win over promotion hopefuls Oldham on New Year's Day, running the usually formidable Latics back line ragged and scoring the decisive goal. There were similar frustrations in March as Mancini was instrumental in a thumping win over Boston, only to be ruled out after pulling up in training the following week. As it turned out, that would be his last swansong for Pools; in total, Mancini scored five times in 39 games in the North East.

It's difficult to pinpoint the exact cause behind Mancini's frequent absences. Clearly, the Frenchman has had some bad luck, sustaining a serious hamstring injury at the beginning of his Pools spell and struggling with various muscle issues last season. Even so, there is a sense that there might be more to Mancini's problems than meets the eye; if Rochdale can help him overcome both the physical and psychological issues with which he seems to have grappled at Victoria Park, then the talented attacker could well have an important role to play in his new side's promotion push next season.

"I'm really happy to be here," he said.

"I'm happy to get it done, and I'm really happy to start here.

"My agent told me about the project here, we had a meeting with the coach as well. The project was good, he (McNulty) was explaining how he wanted to play, how he wanted to put me in the squad. I enjoyed it, I really liked it.

"I just like to enjoy my football, it's a simple game. I just want to be free on the pitch. I think I can bring something to the squad.

"My time at Hartlepool was really good, and difficult as well. I take the positives, I learned about myself as a player. Every year, I discover a bit more about myself on the pitch and I really enjoyed it over there.

"I like it in England. It was a bit difficult at first, with the weather and the language. I'm getting used to the life, I like it more every day."