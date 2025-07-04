Hartlepool United striker linked with move to rival National League side

The prolific frontman has been linked with a move to National League rivals Rochdale after Anthony Mancini swapped the North East for Greater Manchester earlier in the week. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe is believed to be edging towards completing a move to National League rivals Rochdale.

The prolific 30-year-old, who has scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park, is out of contract this summer and looks to be close to sealing his departure. The frontman, who found the net 18 times last season, has been linked with a number of Football League clubs in recent weeks, including League Two Harrogate, although BBC Tees Sport presenter Rob Law suggested on X that Dale, who are understood to have been interested in Dieseruvwe since the end of the campaign, could be set to win the race.

The news would come as a major blow to Pools, who could also be set to lose Joe Grey this summer, particularly in light of Dieseruvwe's comments at the end of the season, when he said that he wanted the club's ambition to match his own in order for him to remain in the North East. Although Pools, who appointed serial promotion winner Simon Grayson as their new manager last month, have made an encouraging start to their summer business, welcoming Brad Walker, Reiss McNally and Jay Benn to Victoria Park, there are concerns that off-field issues might hinder their progress next term.

Whatever the case, Pools will need to move to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season. The club have been linked with a move for Grenada international Jermaine Francis. The winger was part of the Barnet side that were crowned National League champions last season, although he spent most of the campaign on loan at Braintree. The 23-year-old impressed at Cressing Road, scoring eight goals in 29 National League games.