The enigmatic Anthony Mancini might not be an obvious fit for a Darren Sarll side, but harnessing his quality could prove pivotal for the new boss.

The 23-year-old became an instant fan favourite last summer following a memorable trial, propelling Pools to the top of the National League after dazzling against the likes of Maidenhead, Southend and AFC Fylde.

His display against champions elect Chesterfield at the end of August looked destined to be the Frenchman's piece de resistance as he scored, assisted and bamboozled the best side in the league.

Midway through the first half, with his foot on Chesterfield's throat, he suffered an injury that turned the game on its head and, indeed, derailed his side's season.

Anthony Mancini played just 14 times last season but could be a big asset for new boss Darren Sarll.

Such was his irrepressible influence that Pools began to plummet down the table, transforming them from promotion hopefuls to relegation fodder.

For six memorable weeks, the mercurial midfielder's je ne sais quois threatened to propel Pools to National League glory but, without him, they were decidedly rudderless.

He recovered from his hamstring injury much quicker than expected and his eventual return against Oldham on Boxing Day gave the Suit Direct Stadium a real lift.

As it turned out, he was unable to recreate his sparkling summer form - despite a spectacular long range winner against Ebbsfleet - before a groin problem reared its head.

The luckless midfielder was out of action for almost all of the second half of the season, other than an abortive comeback against Southend that lasted just 10 minutes, and returned to his homeland to recover.

Speculation and uncertainty regarding his future have defined much of his time at the Suit Direct; on the one hand, his performances at the start of the season were so impressive that it's not impossible a bigger club - either in England or in his native France - would be willing to take a punt on him while on the other, it remains unclear whether or not he'll be able to put his fitness problems behind him.

However, it's equally probable that Mancini mania could be about to make a welcome return to the North East after the club confirmed he had recovered from his groin problem and was expected back on the first day of pre-season.

Sarll's sides tend to be renowned more for direct, pragmatic football than va va voom but, providing he can stay fit, Mancini should be at the forefront of the new manager's plans.

Mancini has the quality to win games almost single-handedly and, together with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Luke Charman, has the potential to make Pools a real attacking force.