Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old, who missed a large chunk of the season with a severe hamstring tear, damaged his groin in January's win over York but was deemed fit enough to return to the matchday squad for the first time ahead of the visit of Southend.

The midfielder was introduced as a second half substitute shortly after the hour but appeared to be struggling almost from the moment he came on and was taken off some 12 minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Phillips said the former Accrington Stanley man has now returned to his native France to seek a specialist opinion in a bid to overcome the ongoing issues with his groin.

Anthony Mancini's comeback lasted just 12 minutes on Saturday following a recurrence of the midfielder's groin injury

"It's been a frustrating one for Anthony," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We're all frustrated - but him especially.

"It's an injury that probably should have only taken two weeks, but it's taken a bit longer.

"We were very cautious after the long term injury he had, just to hold him back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had a good week's training leading into the game and I rang him on Saturday morning to ask if he was ok to sit on the bench and he assured me he was fine.

"He's come on and he's had a setback, it happens.

"We've done everything we possibly can and now what we've done is send him back to France.