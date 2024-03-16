Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The French midfielder, who was a surprise inclusion in the squad, was introduced just after the hour in a bid to inject some life into a fairly lacklustre contest.

But limped down the tunnel after managing a little over 10 minutes following a month-and-a-half long absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Pools did at least manage to end a run of back-to-back defeats and controlled the game for large parts, although the visitors looked more like finding a winner in the final quarter of the game.

Frontman Mani Dieseruvwe was playing his final Pools game before linking up with England C next week.

The postponement of the midweek trip to Maidenhead meant it had been two weeks since Pools were last in competitive action. By contrast, Southend had played three times in the previous 14 days, drawing twice and beating Dorking 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The two sides came into the game on differing runs of form. Pools had lost their last two, albeit against two teams in the National League’s top four, whereas the visitors were unbeaten in eight.

Southend’s season has been nothing short of remarkable. When Pools won 3-2 at Roots Hall back in August – inspired by Anthony Mancini – Kevin Maher’s side were facing footballing oblivion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Essex outfit have had to contend with a 10-point deduction, multiple visits to the High Court, a dire lack of players and a very real risk of liquidation but arrived in the North East three points and two places above Pools and at last on firmer financial footing.

Brennan Dickenson was probably his side's biggest threat for large parts of his third Pools start.

Phillips made five changes to his XI but the big news was the return of Frenchman Anthony Mancini to the bench.

It was the first time the popular midfielder had featured in a matchday squad since the end of January.

Pete Jameson replaced Joel Dixon in goal while Alex Lacey made his first start since October, lining up at right-back. Luke Waterfall returned after missing the defeat to Barnet, partnering Tom Parkes in the heart of the Pools defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oldham loanee Brennan Dickenson made his third Pools start while Tom Crawford returned from suspension in midfield.

Joe Grey, arguably the standout player under Phillips, missed out through illness while Kieran Wallace, who was on the bench against Barnet, was ruled out after suffering an injury to his quad in training.

Manny Onariase and Terrell Agyemang were dropped to the bench, while young full-back Kwaku Oduroh missed out completely.

Southend coach Kevin Maher made two changes from their midweek win, with the vastly-experienced Jason Demetriou replacing Jack Bridge, who was demoted to the bench for the first time since last April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools made a bright start as Southend were content to sit off and let the home side dominate the ball. The lively Brennan Dickenson was the host’s best creative outlet in the opening exchanges and did well to release Mani Dieseruvwe after 90 seconds but the soon-to-be England C international scuffed his shot from the edge of the box.

The hosts continued to threaten down the left but Dieseruvwe was unable to make the most of an excellent Ferguson cross in the 18th minute while down the other end Pools were almost punished for failing to clear their lines when Gus Scott-Morris cannoned a half-volley straight into the chest of the returning Luke Waterfall from close range.

The impressive Dickenson looked desperate to make an impression and forced Colin Andeng-Ndi into the first real save of the game in the 23rd minute after Dieseruvwe made the most of a bouncing ball and slid in the Oldham loanee, whose powerful strike was well held by the Shrimpers stopper.

Southend were growing into the game and Ferguson had to be alert to thwart the imposing figure of Harry Cardwell after a cross from the left 36 minutes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The marauding Gus Scott-Morris was incensed by the challenge and both he and Ferguson were booked following a scuffle, which appeared very harsh on the Pools man.

Pools almost forced an opening six minutes before half time after more good work from Dickenson but there was just too much on Callum Cooke’s through ball as the hosts continued to press for an opener.

The home side’s biggest threat for much of the opening 45 was down the left and Mani Dieseruvwe went within a whisker of getting his head to Ferguson’s cross moments before the referee’s blew for half time.

Southend started the second half strongly and almost went ahead two minutes after the restart when Henry Sandat headed James Morton’s cross from the left flank over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Pools responded well and Dickenson forced a sharp save down to his right from Andeng-Ndi following some good work from Dieseruvwe before the former Colchester winger headed a deep cross over the bar a minute later.

Southend were starting to look more dangerous and Tom Crawford had to produce a superb tackle to deny Noor Husion after a fluid move unlocked Pools down the right. The midfielder appeared to hurt himself in the process but was back on his feet following treatment from physio Danny O’Connor.

At the other end, a free-flowing move down the right involving Crawford and Cooper resulted in a half-chance for Cooke, whose heade from just inside the box was almost turned in by the heel of Dickenson before Andeng-Ndi smothered the ball.

The crowd were given a lift 66 minutes in following the return of Frenchman Anthony Mancini, who replaced former Southend youth product Chay Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was part of a double change that also saw Terrell Agyemang replace Alex Lacey to offer a slightly more forward-thinking option at right-back.

Southend appealed for a penalty with 16 minutes remaining when substitute Jack Bridge went down in the area under a challenge from Agyemang but the referee ignored the midfielder’s shouts before booking him for his vociferous protestations.

Pools suffered a big blow in the 79th minute when Mancini headed off and straight down the tunnel, presumably struggling with his hamstring. His comeback lasted just 12 minutes and he was replaced by Courtney Duffus.

The visitors were starting to look the more likely with Bridge in particular causing Pools problems and the Southend substitute forced Jameson into a save at his near post with 10 minutes left on the clock. The home side then had to defend a succession of corners before threatening on the break as the game finally began to open up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools were having to do some defending and were almost undone following a sharp turn from Wes Fonguck but the substitute blasted his effort over the bar from eight yards as the clock ticked down.

In the end Pools will probably consider the point – their first in three matches – a positive one after being forced onto the back foot in the final 20 minutes, but the big frustration will be that Phillips looks like having to do without the talismanic Mancini for a little longer yet.

Pools: Jameson, Lacey (sub, Agyemang, 66), Parkes, Waterfall, Ferguson (capt), Featherstone, Crawford, Cooke, Dickeson, Cooper (sub, Mancini, 66; sub, Duffus, 78), Dieseruvwe.

Southend: Andeng-Ndi, Scott-Morris, Ralph (capt), Crowther, Husin, Cardwell, Woodman (sub, Bridge, 64), Miley, Sandat (sub, Dackers, 76), Morton (sub, Fonguck, 64), Demetriou.